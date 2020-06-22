Stockists confirmed for crisps inspired by Scottish breakfast favourite

The first crisps to be inspired by Scotland’s famous Lorne “square” sausage will be available throughout the country following strong supermarket demand.

Mackie’s Crisps’ limited-edition “lorne sausage and brown sauce” is the latest special launch from a brand that is developing a reputation for bringing Scotland’s proud food heritage to crisp fans.

It follows last winter’s hugely successful limited creation from its Perthshire-based makers, “haggis, neeps and tatties” – and has now hit the shelves, debuting in Scotmid stores throughout the country.

Just 150,000 of the 150g bags will be made, with listings also secured in Aldi from 29 June, Sainsbury’s from 08 July (as part of a bumper 12-week promotion), Tesco from 20 August and SPAR stores from later this week.

In addition, the brand has secured a listing with British Corner Shop – an online site that can ship worldwide – and means those throughout the UK can sample the evocative flavour.

Mackie’s hopes stockists’ appetite for its summer-special should see it reach more than £100,000 in retail sales – and the family-owned business will be keeping a close tabs on feedback from customers.

James Taylor, Commercial Director with Mackie’s Crisps, said: “We’re fiercely proud of our national dishes – and haggis aside – it’s hard to think of anything more symbolically Scottish than a lorne sausage.

“By having a number of the biggest retailers on board with our fun, ambitious new flavour, it should mean that anyone who wants to give them a try is able to.

“During development, the lorne sausage and brown sauce flavour became an instant hit with all of our team.

“There is a lot of debate whether to call it a lorne or square sausage, but regardless the crisps really do taste like the real thing – and have a complex and satisfying taste. They might just make the perfect crisp butty!

“We’ll be very keen to hear feedback from end consumers and trade clients. We’re not ruling out the possibility that any of our limited-edition flavours could become permanent additions to our range.”

The new flavour is the direct successor to winter’s haggis, neeps and tatties flavour crisps. They aren’t the firm’s first forays into seasonal runs, with its festive “pigs in blankets” and “turkey and stuffing” varieties reappearing in the shops each year.

Mackie’s at Taypack, which produces Mackie’s Crisps is based on a fourth-generation family farm. James Taylor helps to run the family-owned business with his father, Managing Director George Taylor.

The crisps brand and Mackie’s at Taypack as a business were launched in 2009 as the result of a joint-venture between potato farmers the Taylor family and Aberdeenshire’s Mackie’s of Scotland, which is renowned for its ice cream and chocolate.

Its thick-cut and gently cooked potato crisps use the best varieties of crisping potatoes, grown on the farm, reflective of its “plough to pack” ethos.