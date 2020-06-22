Travel Guide – Top Destinations to Visit If You Love Music

2020 didn’t start well and it may be a while until we can travel again. With international lockdowns being steadily lifted all over the world, we might see a revival of the tourism and entertainment industry in the last trimester or the first months of the next year.

The silver lining of this world healthcare crisis is that you can put aside more money and finance a luxurious vacation when it will be safe to travel again.

And, if you cannot conceive your existence without music, here are some destinations you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

You’ll be surprised to find out a few of them are close to home, so you can plan a weekend trip there until the summer ends.

Nashville, Tennessee

There is a reason why Nashville is called the “Music City”. Home of hundreds of great country and rock’n’roll musicians, the place never sleeps and provides a wide array of funky locations with live music, no matter the season, the hour, or the day.

Visit the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum or the Johnny Cash museum, one of the hottest tourist destinations in the country.

After walking down the iconic streets of the downtown neighborhood, stop for drinks and some live music in one of the many bars located on Broadway Street.

Other places you can visit in the neighborhood include the famous Coyote Ugly Saloon and the Hard Rock Cafe restaurant, museum, and souvenir shop.

If you’re into rock music, make sure to check out The Basement, one of the coolest places in town. Other than that, there are just enough honkey tonks to visit.

BONUS TIP:

Tennessee is one of the most eclectic states in North America, so while here, you might also be interested in visiting Nashville’s little artsy brother, Memphis, as well as the famous Jack Daniel’s distillery.

All of these locations are relatively close but keep in mind that you have to book your tour at Jack Daniel’s in advance. Memphis, on the other hand, has enough interesting places to see in a day.

Liverpool, England

Nashville may be the world capital of country music and Vienna the perfect place for classical music lovers, but few places compare to what Liverpool has to offer. Its eclectic scene counts for dozens of iconic pop singers, including The Beatles.

The city is known for hosting countless music festivals with important names performing at Echo Arena, along with other special events like the Liverpool International Music Festival.

While big gatherings are forbidden until further notice, you can still enjoy one of the many pubs and museums that fill your belly and soul.

Visit Strawberry Field or experience the Beatles Fab Four Taxi Tour for the ultimate pop music experience.

Havana, Cuba

Home of many Latino dance styles, including rumba, salsa, and cha-cha, Havana is visited by millions of tourists every year. The musicians playing here are some of the most authentic you’ll ever encounter and they’ll invite you to dance and enjoy life at its fullest.

Apart from the luxurious beaches and delicious cuisine, experiencing Havana is all about trying to live like the locals.

However, since it isn’t the safest place on earth, don’t expect to wander freely in the country’s capital, looking for small music shops to replace your midi keyboard weighted keys or guitar strings.

La Scala

No matter your tastes in music, the Grand Opera House of La Scala, in Milan, is something worth seeing. The theater has a history of over 250 years and is regarded as one of the most prestigious institutions in the world.

After World War II bombings, it was completely rebuilt to its original glory and underwent a second makeover or renovation for two years, between 2002 and 2004. Up until today, the venue continues to host ballets, operas, recitals, symphony orchestra, and other cultural events for nearly 2,000 people.

Although Milan has been one of the most affected regions by the current pandemic, we are positive things will change for the better in the next few months, and most tourist destinations will be once again open to the public. Milan is also the home of dozens of other famous buildings and institutions, on top of being the world’s fashion capital.