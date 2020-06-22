Vegas Serves As An Early Warning

As the world begin to return to some level of normal we’re starting to see how changing habits are impacting certain businesses – one area of growth within the UK has been in mobile gaming, specifically online betting and casinos as a change to a preventative scheme known as Gamstop hasn’t slowed punters from playing, a good list of non gamstop casinos have been growing in popularity despite these gamstop changes.

Now major sporting events are returning there’s no doubt betting sites will be seeing a surge in traffic too.

It’s no surprise then that when Las Vegas reopened its doors on June 6th it was met with a flood of people looking to fill the casinos and hotels once again – it had already been mentioned that at least 50% of visitors to sin city are drive in visitors from neighboring states which would have to cover the lack of international guests as travel is still restricted.

But the coming weeks have shown that countries around the world are preparing or have begun to allow international travel once again, but signs from Vegas may serve as a cautionary tale to those looking to travel once again.

Nevada had made it mandatory for all employees to wear masks in these locations, and there had been plexiglass barriers put up on tables to protect deals and punters too, but until now there had been no requirements for guests to wear masks or for social distancing to be upheld, because of this earlier in the week Vegas saw the largest single day rise in new coronavirus cases since May, almost exactly two weeks after the casinos reopened again – this rise comes with largely domestic visitors too, which begs the question of what could be expected if international visitors on a large scale were permitted again.

It is somewhat of a stretch to draw this as a perfect example, after all safety precautions were left very lax and not overly comparable to what is happening in other parts of the world, but also does show the importance of making sure safety standards are in place to prevent a repeat from occurring .

Nevada has now issued a mandatory decree for guests to wear masks, and it’s likely that social distancing measures will be once again enforced to some degree, but other countries around the world may need to look at this as an example of what can go wrong if precautions are ignored.

Similarly, outside of travel we’re seeing an outcry for allowing fans to attend sporting events, we’re seeing protesting in large crowds, and a large scale return to work across the country as well as abroad.it would be a shame to undo all of the good work that has been put in over the past two or three months for many, but it seems that more and more likely that we’re at risk of a second outbreak.

If you are looking to travel, make sure you’re doing so as safely as possible, as it has already been shown how quickly things can change.