Amazon slammed for “promoting hate” by selling “Blue Lives Murder” T-shirts, as 32,000 sign petition to have them removed

AMAZON have been accused of “promoting hate” by selling T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Blue Lives Murder”.

The slogan, which refers to police brutality, appears on dozens of T-shirts currently on sale on the Amazon website for £16.95.

The T-shirts all feature the words “Blue Lives Murder”, a play on the Black Lives Matter slogan and a reference to the death of George Floyd and others who have been killed by police.

One product bears a cartoon of police in riot gear manhandling a person, while another features a silhouette of an officer striking a pair of raised hands with a baton.

More than 32,000 people have signed a petition asking Amazon to remove the “offensive” clothing, which many say is fueling a “larger divide.”

Among those to complain was serving police officer Carl Blower, who has been working with Greater Manchester police for 18 years.

He took to the retailer’s Facebook page saying: “I am appalled and disgusted that Amazon would sell and associate themselves to T-shirts with Blue Lives Murder slogans.

“You are adding to the cause of what is wrong with the world today. Please ban all these products.”

Facebook users Lesley Michel also posted a picture of the shirt and said: “Shame on you Amazon! #Bluelivesmatter”.

Lawrence Hemmings added: “Disgusting, I will no longer use Amazon.”

And Kate John said: “Still live to buy, how dare you.”

Speaking today, 50-year-old Carl said: “We as officers work hard to build bridges and trust with our communities, especially in those communities that are largely ethnic.

“ What went on in America with George Floyd was wrong and the officer will be punished, but tarring all officers with the same brush is wrong and risks those that risk their lives daily so the public can be safe.

“It’s not just black lives matter. All lives matter.

“The world has gone crazy.

“Wearing T-shirts with blue lives murder is wrong and disrespectful towards those officers who work hard in the community.”

When a reporter checked this morning, the T-shirts remained available for purchase.

Amazon also declined to comment.