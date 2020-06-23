Apple Arcade Games to Play Using Your iTunes Gift Cards From InterOnlineGifts

Looking for enjoyable games that’s worth spending your time on? This article will feed you the games of your dreams! Apple Arcade can give you more convenience, comfort, and accessibility when it comes to playing. With the use of your online gift cards from InterOnlineGifts, you can have access to over 100 arcade games to play with your iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple TV, and Mac, without the inundation of ads or timers. Apple Arcade has always been a haven for gamers.

GRINDSTONE

For Age 12+. Grindstone is known as the most addictive game. It is all about managing your greediness. Tracing a path across your matching creatures is a different level of challenge. You can find treasure chests, smash open crates, kill boss monsters, and gain magic stones that allow you to change color.

It has a sprawling 150 levels at launch but the game doesn’t end there! To be rewarded, you have to get out of the exit door as quickly as you can. The additional challenge that puts you under pressure is Jorj’s limited health and the anger of the mob of creeps. This game sets your balancing and careful planning on.

SPACELAND

For Age 12+. Spaceland is categorized as a ‘strategy’ game. The Space Rangers are the main characters of the game. They are tasked to investigate and find an unknown signal coming from a certain planet. Each member of the team is directed to different areas to find the signal easily.

They have their unique armors for better performance and specialized weapons for higher damages. Just like other games, it gets progressively harder at every level. You have to fight with the aliens on every level, but it becomes more challenging for other aliens who are armored and can only be killed from behind.

In this game, you have to complete the objectives in every level to gain gold which you can spend for your character gear. Gamers who love action will surely love this game!

MUTAZIONE

For Age 12+. Mutazione is an adventure game that has lots of narratives. This game follows the story of a high school girl who plans to visit her grandfather who sent her a letter about his bad health and happens to live on an island full of mutant plants called Mutazione.

Her grandfather acts as the town’s shaman. As her grandpa is getting more ill, he needs Kai, her granddaughter, to help maintain the balance. This game allows the players to plant seeds that have their own set of sounds and melodies that set different moods, textures, and emotions within the garden.

PILGRIMS

For Age 12+. Pilgrims is a game by Amanita Design that has playful animation. It’s an adventure game where you’ll discover things while being guided by a bucolic map. You’ll play the character of a traveller who wants to get to the river on a boat by a sleepy-headed old hag.

Along your journey, you’ll meet different people and bartering stuff. In the middle of the woods, there’s a demon living in a hole. Within the game, you’ll be playing with a crone, a devil, a robber, and a princess who have different problems to get the elusive bird that will keep you awake to help you with your quest.

CARDPOCALYPSE

For Age 12+. Cardpocalypse is about role-playing, adventure, and strategy. For you to stop the mutants, you must play with them and beat them. To start the game, you have to play against another girl using your ‘champion’ card and minor cards to help you play Power pets.

To win the game, the HP of your opponent’s card must be reduced wherein you are to use pet food to play your cards. You have to do various quests to be rewarded with new cards.

WHAT THE GOLF?

For Age 9+. What The Golf? is a funny sports game that you’ll surely enjoy. The player who wins in every level gains points which stand as his health that will be used for the final level. In the final event, you’ll be using flammable balls and throw them against the other player.

This game will test your level of competitiveness because the more you win, the less punishment you’ll receive. What The Golf? is considered one of the funniest games when it comes to parodying other games.

