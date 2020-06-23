Doctor shares amazing snaps showing the moment a Peregrine Falcon flew in through a hospital window

STUNNING images capture the moment a Peregrine Falcon flew inside a hospital window last week.

The amazing snap was taken by Dr Christopher Whiten, 48, at Charing Cross Hospital in London.

The consultant anesthetist caught the bird of prey taking a quick rest in the gap between two windows on Thursday.

The picture shows the impressive bird perched between two plates of glass, eyeballing the camera.

The close-up shot reveals its powerful talons as well as its characteristic black “moustache” that contrasts with its white face.

Another snap shows the falcon carefully grooming its sleek feathers.

The photo was posted to Twitter by Dr Whiten’s colleague, Dr Tom Dolphin.

He shared the snaps, saying: “The problem we had at work with pigeons coming into the office through the window appears to be escalating.”

The image has delighted social media users.

@Claire_bronze wrote: “I saw the peregrines quite a bit when I was there but never this close and never managing a photo of them! Fabulous!”

@veniceangels added:” Great shot. I bet that was a surprise.”

And @Adrian4bernard said: “Thanks for lighting the situation. Amazing picture.”

Speaking today, Dr Whiten said: “The falcon was between the inner and outer windows of a double-glazed window in one of our departmental offices.

“There is a gap of about 4-5 inches between the two panes and the bird was resting in there.

“One of my colleagues had spotted the falcon when it was resting in there.

I came to look and managed to take two pictures of it before it hopped out and flew off.

“I wasn’t at all alarmed.

“We see them around the hospital flying or sitting outside quite a bit, but never as close as this!”

“I haven’t seen them since, although you hear them quite frequently.”