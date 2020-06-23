Dramatic video shows man whipping opponent with belt in “handbags at dawn” street brawl

SHOCKING video has emerged of two men scrapping in the street with one using his belt to try and whip his opponent.

The dramatic footage was taken on Camden High Street in North London and appeared on social media yesterday.

In the video, the two men are seen facing off in the middle of the busy high street.

One man shoves the other and he stumbles backwards.

They continue to square up to each other without actually landing any blows.

One man goes to strike the other on the head, chasing him away.

However the man turns around and belt in hand, starts to pursue the other man.

He closes in before drawing back his hand and whipping the man.

There is a loud crack as the belt appears to make contact with the victim’s side.

The man with the belt then turns to flee but is pursued by the man who shoves him to the ground.

He hauls him up by his T-shirt and begins to strike him on the head while people shout and cheer.

A man in a motorbike helmet then intervenes and gets between the men, attempting to break up the fight.

However, as the clip ends the man who was whipped is seen attempting to punch his opponent over the man’s head.

The men’s antics, which have been viewed more than 42,000 times, have drawn condemnation from social media users.

Margie Bowers wrote: “London needs a zero tolerance order thrown at it asap. Strict consequences should be dished out for this behaviour.

“Zero tolerance is the only way.”

Christian Berger added: “Handbags at dawn.”

And Wayne Stewart said: “Neither could fight sleep and the cameraman is obviously drunk!”

Police were later called to the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at approximately 15:50hrs on Monday, 22 June to reports of a fight in Camden High Street, NW1.

“Officers attended but those involved had left the scene.

No reports of injuries.

“Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact 101 and quote CAD5041/22June.”