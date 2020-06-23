Hearts set to release former Scotland international in latest change to backroom staff

GARY NAYSMITH is set to become the latest member of Hearts’ backroom staff to depart Tynecastle.

The former Scotland internationalist was named loan manager of the Jambos last August and charged with overseeing the progress of their youngsters at lower league clubs.

However, his contract expires at the end of this month and it is understood his deal will not be extended.

The 41-year-old made 121 appearances for Hearts and lifted the Scottish Cup in 1998 before spells with Everton, Sheffield United, Huddersfield and Aberdeen.

He enjoyed an impressive three-year stint in charge of East Fife, winning promotion to League 1, and earned a switch to Queen of the South, where he spent two-and-a-half seasons before being dismissed in May 2019.

Naysmith is now likely to seek a return to management.

He was recently in the frame for the top job East Kilbride but ultimately lost out to Stevie Aitken for the position.

Naysmith follows ex-boss Daniel Stendel, his assistant Jorg Sievers and coach Dale Tonge out of the club, while Craig Levein and ex-interim boss Austin MacPhee exited last month.