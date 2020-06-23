New organisation launched to support hospitality industry

My Hospitality Partners (MHP) has launched, bringing together eighteen experts in their field to offer advice to the hospitality sector during the COVID-19 transition and beyond.

The group of hospitality experts are sharing their combined knowledge to help guide the industry towards a successful future.

The website gives direct access to respected professionals across all areas of hospitality in one place, including HR, food purchasing, commercial guidance, coaching and marketing.

Craig Burns, director of Edinburgh-based digital marketing agency Big Flavour who specialise in the hotel sector, came up with the idea for MHP during the first weeks of lockdown:

“With all the hurdles the industry was facing, we were looking at ways to use our experience to help out as much as possible.”

” So we spoke to other hospitality companies we trusted and came up with My Hospitality Partners as a vehicle to bring all our advice and expertise together in one place.”

“The objective is to provide hospitality business owners and employees with a platform where they can find helpful information and practical advice from companies who are experts in their respective fields throughout COVID-19, and further into the future.”

Businesses seeking advice at this time can visit the website to read a range of articles on topics including PPE supply, tax advice, furlough and redundancy and marketing strategies.

There is also the opportunity to be put directly in touch with a partner to seek an individual consultation.

Paul Wilson, director of Xpressjobs, one of the UK’s leading hospitality recruitment firms said:

“In these uncertain times, we believe that knowledge and strength comes through working in collaboration.”

“My Hospitality Partners was set up by like-minded business owners, who share the same passion and drive to help and assist the hospitality industry to protect and grow their businesses through shared consultancy advice and help.”

Despite being initiated during a time when the industry is facing huge challenges, MHP is designed to work in the long-term as a hub of support for hospitality businesses large and small.

Barry Knight is director of The Full Range, a UK-wide food purchasing and culinary services business commented:

“Hospitality businesses continue to face unprecedented hardship and with so many obstacles still to overcome, support is required in many forms.”

“We are therefore extremely proud to be involved with My Hospitality Partners, sharing our specific industry knowledge alongside other leading specialists to help support independent operators on the road to re-opening and recovery”