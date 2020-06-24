Former English FA executive in frame for Hearts sporting director role

ADRIAN BEVINGTON, the former director of communications at the English FA, is a candidate to become Hearts’ sporting director.

The 48-year-old’s most recent role was as head of recruitment operations at Middlesbrough but he left the Championship club in December following an unsuccessful 18 months.

Bevington is understood to be intrigued by the Tynecastle vacancy and would be open to a move to Scotland if the opportunity was sufficiently tempting.

Hearts also see him as a credible contender and, with interviews due to be held this week, he is expected to be contacted.

Former Scotland, Rangers and Hearts defender David Weir is another option being considered by owner Ann Budge if he can be tempted from his developmental role at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bevington was formerly a journalist in the north of England and later worked for Middlesbrough’s media team.

He joined the English FA’s communications department in 1997 and climbed the corporate ladder during two decades at Wembley, ultimately serving as the managing director of Club England, making him responsible for all operational management of 24 England national teams.