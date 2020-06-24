Tips for Killing Coronavirus on Shoes Soles

Covid-19 is roaring—tearing into the livelihoods of millions of people globally. Nations, individuals, organizations, etc. are feeling the real effects of Covid-19. Nobody knows when it will end. However, that doesn’t mean giving up. With the right steps, you can control the spread of coronavirus and keep your family safe. One of the best ways of stopping the spread of this pandemic is investing in shoe sole sanitization. Sanitizers help kills germs on surfaces, including the shoe soles. Here is how you can sanitize your sloe shoes and keep Covid-19 at bay.

Use Machine Wash with Bleach/ Vinegar to Wash Fabric Shoes

If your shoes are made of fabric such as mesh and canvas, you can take them for cleaning in a washing machine. According to the Healthy Sole and NHS, it’s important to wash your shoe at a temperature of about 140°F. Make sure you use bleach to optimize the efficiency of the disinfectant. Also, choose a clinically tested and certified bleach. Remember, not all bleaches kill bacteria, viruses, and pathogens. Plus, if your shoes are prone to color distortion, choose a color-safe bleach. Most color-safe bleaches contain hydrogen peroxide that’s less aggressive on color. Also, you can add vinegar when it comes to the rinse cycle if you don’t have bleach. According to experts, vinegar is effective in killing coronavirus.

Use a Shoe Tree

Since most shoe styles come with glue that tends to break during the cleaning cycle, it’s important to purchase a shoe tree. With a shoe tree, you have equipment that can protect your shoe’s shape during the cleaning cycle. It will also facilitate the drying up process.

Leather Shoes Should Be Cleaned With Soap, Water, and Alcohol

Don’t start cleaning the shoes with washing machines. Remember, washing machines can damage the shape of your shoes. Instead, start cleaning them with soap and water. This will eliminate any visible dirt. You can use any basic hand soap. Of course, antibacterial soaps are effective in preventing germs and viruses. However, these agents can damage your shoe’s shape and texture. Thus, it’s important to start testing in a small area.

The Importance of Disinfection

According to research publications, coronavirus tends to remain on the surfaces for at least 3 days (i.e. on plastics, wood, and stainless steel). Even more, a recent study revealed that coronavirus tends to be stable on smooth surfaces. This means that these viruses can remain on your shoe surfaces for more than three days. Since leather, synthetic materials, as well as plastics are smooth, coronavirus can thrive for days on these surfaces. That’s why you need to use a chemical-based detergent to clean the shoes. And that’s where a disinfectant comes in.

The Bottom-Line

Personal hygiene has been lauded as the best way to beat coronavirus. From washing your hands to cleaning surfaces with alcohol-based detergents, personal hygiene will play a key role when it comes to slowing the spread of this virus. Even more, sanitizing the shoe sole can also reduce its spread. The above guide contains all you need to know regarding sanitizing shoe soles to keep coronavirus out of your home.