Top 3 SEO Mistakes To Avoid for 2020

The last thing you need in these trying times are mistakes that will cost you traffic and customers. Your marketing strategies need to keep up with the times so I have put together a list of mistakes you should avoid in 2020.

Let’s get right into it.

First, a quick fact: If you have been relying on social media still for most of your marketing, STOP. The stats are in and Google remains THE most important place to get referral traffic.

Tip #1: Search Intent

This is one of those buzzwords you are most likely hearing a lot. The intent behind your user’s search should be your primary focus when creating your content, if it’s not, you are making a costly mistake. To avoid this it is a good idea to play a game of twenty questions to really understand who your user is, what they are looking for, and how your product or service provides the solution.

Here are some examples of questions you can answer for yourself OR use as a feedback survey from your current consumer base.

Is your customer looking to learn something new on your site? Are your users searching for a product to buy? Are they looking for a site or location? Would they be looking to compare services?

Understanding the answers to these questions will help you write to your customers. You will be able to hone in on whether their search is informational, navigational, transactional, or a commercial investigation.

Pro-Tip: Use the Questions report in Keywords Explorer (available on Moz and Ahrefs)

Tip #2: HTTP Status

Now that you have created content that will bring more traffic and rank you higher on SERPs, you will want to avoid this hazardous mistake, HTTP status and various server issues. The easiest way to avoid this issue is running a full diagnostic audit on your whole site.

The top issues that occur are:

404 Errors – Page is broken or can’t be reached

Broken internal and external links

Temporary and permanent redirects

Broken internal images – if your URL is misspelt or the image no longer exists

These are relatively simple fixes but ignoring them can be a disaster.

Tip #3: Failing to Take Advantage of Site Tools

As you can see the mistakes mentioned are easy to make and that is why staying on top of your site’s health can make a dramatic impact. Check regularly to see how your site is functioning, if there is duplicate content or crawlability mistakes. It’s always a great idea to have a checklist where you can go through each issue making sure your site is working at maximum efficiency.

Here is a quick checklist to consider:

4XX Errors

Broken Internal/External Links (most common issue)

Redirects

Pages that have only one internal link (very common mistake)

Multiple H1 tags

Missing meta descriptions

Duplicate title tags

Hreflang issues inside of page source code

Take Away

I hope these tips were helpful to you, remember making Google happy is driving SEO strategies now and using the right White Hat SEO tactics will keep everyone happy and not penalised.