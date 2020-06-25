Lyndon Dykes’ blue hair isn’t a message to Rangers – it’s just another one of his HORRIFIC hairdos, insists Livingston teammate

MARVIN BARTLEY has laughed off suggestions that Lyndon Dykes’ dodgy hairdo is a fluorescent come-and-get-me plea to Rangers.

Instead, he is adamant the striker’s wife is to blame for his blue barnet.

Dykes set tongues wagging we he posted a picture of his new colourful look on Instagram this week amid persistent links with the Ibrox giants. Steven Gerrard is reportedly weighing up a summer swoop for the 12-goal marksman.

However, Bartley has revealed that questionable cuts courtesy of Dykes’ other half, Victoria, have become a regular occurrence.

He laughed: “Lyndon has had some absolutely shocking looks – blue hair isn’t even the worst.

“He’ll just randomly say to his wife, Victoria, ‘cut my hair’ – and she is not a hairdresser. So he’ll come in the next day and it’s unreal.

“There was a point last season when I said to him ‘I’m messaging Victoria because enough is enough!’ It was unacceptable. He had gone through three haircuts in four days and the second one was HORRIFIC.

“I read about it being a ‘come and get me plea’ to Rangers and – I’m telling you – social media is a scary, mad place sometimes! He’s just bored, like the rest of us, and is too much of a live-wire for his own good.”

Bartley added: “He’s going to get some serious stick at training from our kitman, Cheb [Stephen Sproule] if he shows up with that.”

Bartley has become firm friends with Dykes during their maiden campaign together in West Lothian and, between slagging his iffy styling choices, has always been on hand to offer guidance.

That will continue when they return to Livi training on Monday, with the veteran midfielder set to advise Dykes that he should be on no rush to make a rash decision about his future.

After just one season in the top-flight, albeit an impressive one, and international opportunities with both Scotland and Australia ahead, Bartley believes his next move needs to be the right one for his career progression.

He continued: “It’s vital that when Lyndon does move on, he goes to a team that suits his playing style. He never gives up on anything and is really good in the air – and he needs to take into account.

“He’d thrive at a team that puts in plenty of crosses and are a little more direct. There are plenty of clubs who utilise that style and will be looking carefully at Lyndon, that’s for sure.

“There are also some clubs who might think ‘let’s see how he does in his second season at Livingston’ and if he is playing regularly for us, he’s in that shop window.”

Dykes is contracted to Livingston until the summer of 2022 but there is little doubt he would be interested in a switch to Rangers, while potential options south of the border would intrigue the ambitious young forward.

NOISE

Nevertheless, Bartley is adamant the swirling speculation and the £2 million price-tag on his shoulders will not weigh him down when the Lions get back to work next week.

He added: “I think Lyndon understands the way this game works. There is a lot of noise and plenty of rumours, but he’s level-headed enough to put that to one side and focus on Livingston.

“If it happens, it happens, and we’d wish him well, but he’s got so much time on his side.”