Moves on the football market already changing the future odds

Many are saying that this transfer window might be one of the most interesting in the past few years. Why? Well, there isn’t as much money as before, and also, we are about to see many swap deals, which is always more exciting than plain old shopping.

Also, there is a matter of Manchester City’s suspension, which means that numerous players from this team are going to disperse all over Europe. Sergio Aguero indicated that no matter the circumstances, he won’t leave the Citizens, but all other players are still silent, meaning that they explore their options.

Regarding what happened on the market so far, it seems that Chelsea made the best deals. The Blues recently signed Timo Werner, and prior to that, they already inked a contract with Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech.

They are now after Kai Havertz, one of the most talented players in the world, and if that one goes well, we might say that Lampard’s boys are going to be a menace next season.

Right now, they are the third favorite for winning the 2021 title. The first is Liverpool, with the odds set at 5/2. Manchester City is next 3/1, but we truly doubt in this assessment, because of the above-mentioned ban. Chelsea comes afterward at 13/1.

They are ahead of Manchester United at 20/1, Tottenham 27/1 and Arsenal at 41/1. Leicester at 50/1 and Everton at 80/1 are next.

Meanwhile, seeling Werner affected massively on Red Bull Leipzig’s chances to win Bundesliga. They were the second favorite for doing so before this transfer, but now, they fell behind Dortmund. Of course, the no.1 candidate is Bayern Munich, as the ruling force of German football.

The Bavarians to take the title in the 2021 campaign is 1/8, while Borussia sits at 13/2. Red Bull is 11/1, and that is a drop compared to previous odds. Far behind this trio comes Bayer Leverkusen at 51/1, but they too will go down after selling Havertz, which is inevitable. Borussia Monchengladbach is 67/1, and Schalke 200/1.

It is interesting that Red Bull has slightly lower odds for winning the Champions League this year. Right now Julian Nagelsmann’s guys are at 14/1, and that is without Werner, who decided to skip those matches in order to join Chelsea as quickly as possible.

The top favorites are Man City, and Bayern City is at 3/1, while Bayern’s odds are at 13/4. Barcelona comes third at 6/1, and PSG next at 7/1. Atletico Madrid, who eliminated the reigning champions Liverpool, is 14/1, same as Juventus and the Bulls. Atalanta is 18/1, Real Madrid 28/1.

We could easily see Borussia Dortmund’s odds dropping as well, as they receive numerous offers for Jadon Sancho. If the pacey winger leaves Signal Iduna Park, that would be a massive hit for Lucien Favre. And if aby any chance, Erling Haaland also goes away, Dortmund could easily find themselves behind Leverkusen when talking about the prospects for winning the Bundesliga trophy. Still, it is hard to believe that the Millionaires are going to allow both players to leave.

For now, Sancho is much closer to the exit doors, and there are several teams in option for his next destination.

Manchester United has the biggest chance of landing the Englishman, and the odds on this transfer are 3/5. Chelsea comes next at 4/1, Liverpool is 15/1, while Barcelona comes as the first non-UK club on the list at 16/1.

Bayern Munich is 20/1, the same as Real Madrid. Tottenham is 22/1, similar to Arsenal’s odds, 25/1.

The race for Sancho’s signature is yet to heat up, and all these teams wait for the start of the transfer window to see the overall situation and then to begin bidding with high sums.