Pre-season boost for Hibs as key duo resume full training

HIBS duo Ryan Porteous and Stevie Mallan have resumed full training following long-term injuries.

Porteous, 21, required surgery after sustaining a serious knee injury during the capital club’s 2-2 draw with Dundee United in January.

He resumed light training prior to the Covid-19 outbreak but was unable to step up his recovery due to the Scottish football shut-down.

Mallan, 24, also had to go under the knife to rectify a persistent knee complaint and has not featured since December.

However, both players were welcomed back into the fray on Monday as Hibs reported for pre-season training at their East Lothian base.

Classy midfielder Joe Newell is a week away from joining in as he recovers from a niggling ankle issue and Sean Mackie, who is rehabilitating following surgery, will return before the start of the new Premiership season on August 1.

Hibs’ head of medicine and sports science Nathan Ring told Hibs’ official website: “Since we have returned, every player has been able to get back on the grass and have the ball at their feet.

“That’s a big positive for them all individually and also for Jack [Ross] and John [Potter] in terms of training numbers and being able to assess the condition they have come back in.

“Ryan Porteous and Stevie Mallan have both returned to full training following their respective knee injuries from last season.

“Joe Newell is a week away from joining the main group and Sean Mackie is likely to return to full training before the start of the new season. The extended lockdown has been beneficial from that point of view.”