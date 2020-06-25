Top-5 Casino Heists in the History of Gambling

All of us have watched movies about clever robbers who committed casino heists. Meanwhile, the screenwriters of many Hollywood films about the robberies used the real stories.

As a rule, scammers do not manage to vanish so easily in life as in the film. If you are a fan of “Killing Them Softly” who is interested in the greatest casino robberies — get ready to read about top-five historical heists below.

1) Circus

In 1993, Heather Tolchif and Roberto Salise drove into the Circus casino by car. The criminals put $2,5 million into the car and vanished to the Cayman Islands.

Then, Roberto broke up with Heather, leaving her with only $1,000. Heather Tolchif hid from the police for 13 years, but then told the authorities about her crime. She assured the officers that she was under hypnosis.

2) Stardust

In 1992, Bill Brennan who worked as a dealer at Stardust Hotel-Casino went out for lunch stealing $500,000 in cash, as well as game chips, which he put in the back pockets of his pants. Since then, no one has heard anything of him.

3) Hilton

In 2008, one of the most daring robberies was committed in Las Vegas Hilton. Two criminals in motorcycle helmets entered the game room with guns. The robbery took only 45 seconds. During this time, the criminals managed to stole money and game chips from the tables of $500,000.

4) Bellagio

“In my world, there are only prey and hunters. I am a hunter, Vegas is my prey” — told Jose Vigoa, who is one of the most famous robbers in US history. For 16 months, this gangster has robbed 5 large gaming houses in Nevada.

In 2000, Vigoa was caught while trying to rob a Bellagio casino. Now he is imprisoned for life.

5) Treasure Island

In 2000, an armed man ran into the central box office of Treasure Island Casino. He hit the cashier with a gun before starting the robbery. Police caught the criminal a few weeks later. He was convicted of a similar robbery of 1997.

As it turned out, the cashier was hit, because he had witnessed a previous robbery and recognized the criminal.

Finally, millions of dollars in casino cash desks attract lovers of easy profit. Some of them even left a mark on history due to their fearlessness or unconventional tricks. However, most of them were caught by the police and are serving their sentences in prison. Nothing is worth the time to fix such mistakes.

What is your favourite film about casino heist? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.