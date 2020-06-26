“Actions speak louder than claps” Nurses blast politicians as less than 20 MPs turn up to healthcare debate

Frontline nurses have blasted MPs after less than 20 turned up for a debate in parliament on about issues facing the healthcare workers.
Nurses carrying banners stationed themselves outside Westminster yesterday to highlight issues such as a 20% fall in pay since 2010 and safe staffing rations.
However, just 18 MPs turned up to the debate, which was centred around a series of e-petitions on the topic of giving health and social care professionals appropriate recognition and reward for their work.
The nurses stood with banners and signs highlighting the inadequate pay in the face of the current challenges faced by health carers in the UK.