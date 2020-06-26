How Medical Negligence Direct Helps People to Sue a Hospital for Medical Negligence

A hospital should be a safe place where you go in confidence that you will recover from your illness or injury. However, some patients do not receive the quality of treatment that they deserve, and this can have life-changing consequences. Get in touch with Medical Negligence Direct if you have suffered harm as a result of hospital negligence. We will let you know if you have grounds to pursue a hospital negligence claim.

We have helped a ton of claimants secure compensation in a wide range of medical negligence cases, including:

Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital acquired infections refer to infections contracted during hospital care. A patient may contract an infection at the hospital due to negligence in a facility with poor mechanisms for infection control. Potential causes for hospital acquired infections include:

Unsafe disposal of infected items

Reuse of infected materials

Insufficient cleaning of surfaces

MRSA and Clostridium Difficile are the two most common infections contracted at the hospital, and both are transmitted via skin-to-skin contact. Although contraction of infection may not necessarily be a result of negligence, hospitals must ensure strict processes are in place to prevent infections.

If you believe you have contracted an infection during your time of admittance at a hospital, you may be able to pursue a claim. Medical negligence solicitors work with clients on a No Win No Fee basis, compiling evidence to prove that you suffered infection negligence at the hospital and that the infection caused you illness or injury.

If our medical negligence solicitors believe your case is strong enough to pursue a claim, they will compile the evidence needed to prove it. To help you achieve success, we establish two things:

That you suffered infection negligence at the hospital

That the infection caused you illness or injury

If the responsible hospital admits liability in your case, they will make a settlement offer. This offer will be based on the pain and suffering you have experienced as a result of the negligent act. Factors such as loss of earnings and expenses incurred through that act of negligence will play a big role.

If the hospital does not admit liability, we will submit your claim to Court and support you throughout the process.

A&E Negligence

A hospital’s accident and emergency department plays a crucial, life-saving role in ensuring the health of the population. It is a place where urgent and sometimes, life-threatening illnesses or injuries receive the right care and attention.

The A&E departments are usually busy environments. Doctors and nurses are constantly under pressure to reduce waiting times and address the medical needs of their patients. But this is no excuse for medical professionals to provide substandard care when discharging their duty.

Every patient deserves quality medical care, no matter the circumstances. Medical negligence solicitors have experience in helping victims of medical negligence pursue claims for diagnosis or treatment errors while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Contact a solicitor as soon as possible if you have suffered a diagnosis or treatment error while receiving treatment at the hospital. A specialist solicitor will assess your case and let you know whether you have a strong claim for medical negligence.

Misdiagnosed Conditions

You rely on your healthcare provider to correctly diagnose your health condition so you can receive appropriate treatment and regain good health. Unfortunately, a medical professional may diagnose you with the wrong condition. They may also fail to accurately interpret test results or correctly identify the condition after significant delay. When this happens, there may be lasting and even life-threatening consequences to your health.

If you are a victim of misdiagnosis in a hospital, you can arrange a meeting with a solicitor. If you have a strong case for medical negligence claims, investigation will commence into what happened. To help prove your case, the relationship between you and your doctor will be shown and his act of negligence demonstrated.

Most misdiagnosis claims handled by our experts are settled out of court. However, if your claim has to undergo trial, you can rest assured of our full support throughout the process.

Surgical Errors

Surgery is an important specialty that can help relieve a patient of certain disabilities and minimize the risk of death. When mistakes happen during surgery, a patient may be left suffering unnecessary pain and suffering. Your surgeon or healthcare provider may have:

Left foreign objects in your body

Injected too little/much anaesthetic

Caused infection

Operated on the wrong body part or performed the wrong operation

If you have suffered an injury as a result of mistakes made during your operation, you may be able to sue the hospital for negligence. You will need to prove that your surgeon or healthcare provider failed to meet certain expected standards and show how this negligence caused you injury.

Medication Errors

Handling medication requires great care and responsibility on the part of any medical professional. First, it is important that the right medicine is administered. The right dosage must also be given, and to the right person. If there is an error at any of these stages, the consequences can be distressing and even fatal.

While all medication errors may not have far reaching results, some can lead to extreme consequences. If you believe that a medication error at a hospital has caused you harm, medical negligence solicitors can help you understand how complex medication error cases can be and help you recover from such costly errors that have impacted your life.

Suing a Hospital for Negligence

If you have suffered harm while receiving treatment at a hospital, you may be able to sue the hospital and claim compensation.

In most cases, the hospital management is sued for medical error involving certain types of medical negligence. In addition to giving you the best possible treatment, they must make the hospital environment a safe place. A hospital that fails to comply with strict safety procedures and causes you harm as a result is liable. Our medical negligence solicitors can help prove your claim under the UK medical negligence law.

Suing an NHS Hospital for Negligence

It is important to note that the process involved in suing a private hospital differs slightly when it comes to suing the NHS. This is because the NHS employs a complaint procedure for dissatisfied patients to voice their concerns. Any patient who received substandard care at an NHS hospital has the right to make a complaint and receive the maximum compensation they deserve.

That said, most NHS hospital negligence claims do not go to trial. If you so wish, however, you retain the right to insist that your case is heard in court. If you are unsure about the best decision to take, you can count on us.

A free, no obligation consultation can help discuss your case before advising you on the best path for your claim.

How We Assess the Injury or Illness You’ve Suffered

The compensation award you may receive if your medical negligence claim is successful would largely depend on the severity of your injury. As a result, your health condition must be examined by an independent medical professional. The report of this medical professional will form the basis of your hospital negligence claim.

We would make arrangements for you to be assessed by an independent medical practitioner and provide valuable legal support afterwards.

No Win No Fee Medical Negligence Claims

At Medical Negligence Direct, we believe that expert legal support and representation should not be exclusive to only those who can afford it. Through our No Win No Fee agreement, everyone can afford quality legal representation. You would not have to pay any upfront legal fees, which also eliminates any financial risks associated with pursuing a hospital negligence claim.

A No Win No Fee agreement also gives you peace of mind. This is because we will support you all the way until you achieve success. We receive no payments unless your claim is successful; this is enough motivation for us to get it right.

How Can Medical Negligence Direct Help?

Specialist solicitors have extensive experience when it comes to representing victims of negligence in hospitals. Pursuing a medical negligence claim may not be a priority until you recover from the physical and emotional impact of negligence.

But keep in mind that you have three years from the date of the negligent act to start your hospital negligence claim. This 3-year time limit may also begin from the date you became aware that the negligent treatment caused your injury. The exception to this time limit is if you were below 18 at the time of the incident. In this case, you would have until your 21st birthday to start the claim.

Given the strict time limit for medical negligence claims in general, we recommend that you contact us as early as possible. This will go a long way to enhance your chances of success.

When you contact a solicitor, they will talk to you about your experience. This will help determine if your case has a strong chance of success. They will also give you professional legal advice about whether or not you can pursue a case.

If you have a good chance, a solicitor will act on your behalf by compiling all relevant evidence, start the claim against the 'negligent' hospital, negotiate your compensation award and advice to make for the best outcome.

Solicitors at medical negligence firms are respected not only for high success rates but excellent customer service standards. Regardless of the nature of their injury, all clients looking to sue for negligence in the UK should be treated equally. Your case will typically be assigned to one dedicated solicitor, who will support you throughout the claims process.

Medical negligence claims can be complex and drawn-out. Suing for medical negligence requires holding clients by the hand and walking them through the process.