Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes fuels Rangers transfer talks as he hints at international decision

LYNDON DYKES has fuelled suggestions he could join Rangers this summer by insisting he would be able to handle the step up in class.

The Livingston striker has potential suitors north and south of the border after notching 12 goals in his maiden campaign with the Lions.

With the former Queen of the South man contracted to Livi until the summer of 2022, the West Lothian outfit will demand close to £2 million for his services, giving the Gers and admirers such as Cardiff, Derby and Blackburn pause for thought.

Rangers are yet to kick off the bidding war, despite boss Steven Gerrard admiring the powerful forward, but Dykes insists he could cut the mustard alongside Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe if he gets the chance.

He said: “I don’t see why I couldn’t step into a club like Rangers.

“Obviously they are a massive club in Scotland but I back myself 100 per cent and if I did happen to go anywhere I would do the best I can, learn from the players they have and the manager.

“Once I got into that environment, I’d put my head down, work hard and be the striker the club needs, or whatever position the manager needs.

“My personal goal is to reach the highest level as I can play, whether it’s down in England or somewhere in Scotland, and if a move did come I would love that.

“You are getting older each day and football is a quick career.”

An audacious new blue hairdo succeeded in setting tongues wagging, with some predicting it was a precursor to an Ibrox switch.

However, Dykes laughed: “I like to mix-up my hairstyles and do different things. I ordered about nine different colours to dye my hair at the start of lockdown! So I did blue first and it all went nuts from there.”

Dykes, speaking on PLZ Soccer’s football show, also offered an update on his international future as both Australia and Scotland court him.

The 23-year-old was born on the Aussie Gold Coast but is eligible to represent his adopted homeland due to both of his parents hailing from Dumfries.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke revealed on Wednesday that he has made his best pitch to Dykes ahead of the upcoming Nations League campaign and European Championship qualifiers.

Australia, who have a dearth of natural No.9s, also represent an attractive prospect as perennial World Cup participants, and with a place at the re-arranged Copa America looming next summer.

And Dykes says he is almost decided on his path.

He continued: “It will come out in the future what the decision is. It’s back and forth for me, but in the end, I think I’ll go with my gut feeling, my heart and pick one.

“I haven’t got it 100 per cent sure in my head, but I’m pretty sure I know who I’m going to choose.

“I’ve spoken to Steve Clarke and the Australia boss Graham Arnold and it’s an honour to have a discussion with them both and hear their thoughts on the national team.”