New guidance for Scottish cyclists released as lockdown eases

NEW advice has been released for people walking, cycling and wheeling Scotland with an emphasis on looking after disabled and vulnerable people.

The guidance called, Be Safe, Be Smart and Be Kind,was released today by Sustrans Scotland on behalf of active travel organisations in Scotland.

Complied in partnership with Public Health Scotland and Transport Scotland, and the Mobility and Access Committee for Scotland, the information sheet provides a summary of things to consider during everyday journeys and exercise.

The messaging asks the public to look after themselves and those in their care; stay in their local area, plan ahead and be mindful of others.

Among this advice is the reminder that not all disabilities are visible, so to take care when encountering others.

Sustrans Deputy CEO John Lauder said: “As Scotland progresses through the phases of lockdown, there will be more people out and about on foot, wheelchairs, by bike. There may also be more people driving on our roads.

“ Physical distancing means that we will be using urban spaces differently and so being aware of each other is important so that we share space safely and sensibly.

“This information is there to gently remind people to be mindful of less abled or more vulnerable people.”

Linda Bamford, Convener of the Mobility and Access Committee for Scotland (MACS) said: “We welcome this information notice to raise public awareness and in particular that it draws attention to the need to be considerate towards disabled people, including helping with physical distancing.

“Disabled people and older people are telling MACS of their concerns and fears when out and about as pavements and shared pathways are busier and they are finding it harder to keep a safe distance passing others and some people are passing them too fast and too close.

“If we are all considerate to each other’s needs, people will feel safer and go out more, which may reduce loneliness and social isolation and help with their health and wellbeing.”