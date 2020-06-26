Surveyors prepare to return to work, issuing guidelines for safe home reports

ONE of Scotland’s largest independent housing surveyors says it is ready to return to work next week and has issued guidance for customers on how to conduct safe surveys.

As lockdown eases, DM Hall are preparing staff to begin housing inspections from Monday 29 June.

The restrictions on the surveying industry mean that there are already hundreds of people on the waiting list to have Home Reports undertaken.

As a result DM Hall have shared a video outlining five steps that can be taken to ensure a safe survey.

Administrative staff will contact each household ahead of the visit to ensure that everyone is in good health.

The surveyor will then phone the homeowner to confirm they are on their way and that everyone in the property remains well with no symptoms, and that no one has been self-isolating within the last 14 days.

Surveyors have also been given a clear list of instructions to preserve everyone’s safety

Every day, surveyors will check and confirm they have sufficient PPE: gloves, masks, hand gel, and paper towels for the survey, including plenty of spares.

DM Hall’s Managing Partner, Eric Curran, said: “We have adhered closely throughout the lockdown to Government and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) guidelines.

“The only homes we have surveyed over the last three months have been uninhabited properties and, even then, only if we were informed of an essential or urgent requirement.

“There is, we believe, significant pent-up demand in the Scottish marketplace, and it is our role, acting within all published guidelines, to meet that demand now that we have been given the go-ahead.

“Our preparations have been extensive and highly detailed, and we eagerly await Monday 29 June when we will return safely to work.”