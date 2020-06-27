Former Liverpool goalkeeper hails Jurgen Klopp methods and Reds’ world-leading structure

ADAM BOGDAN is adamant Liverpool have claimed the ultimate reward for giving ‘relentless’ Jurgen Klopp the time to build a juggernaut at Anfield.

The Hungary internationalist was on the books of the Reds between 2015 and 2019 and has lauded the tireless work ethic, infectious charisma and astonishing attention to detail of the German coach.

While the impact of Klopp on Liverpool’s playing style was immediate, it was not until the Champions League final last summer that he secured his first trophy with the Merseyside men.

It has been a tidal wave of silverware since then, lifting the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup and, this week, ending the 30-year wait for another English Premier League crown.

And Bogdan, who recently departed from a second spell at Hibernian, has afforded an insight into Klopp’s methods and intensity.

He said: “It takes a couple of years to get things right. You need to build a spine of a team and the squad must adapt to the charisma, demands and ideas of the head coach [Klopp].

“It is a lot of work on the training, many hours going into minute details about how to press and when to press. You need to repeat things until they become automatic.

“His work ethic, communication and knowledge is spot on.

“It looks so easy now but it is not easy – and it was important the club showed patience with Jurgen and appreciated the journey.

“We were always going step-by-step and, even in that first season, we reached the League Cup final and Europa League final. Yes, we lost both, but you could see the improvement.

“The whole club, from the top to the bottom, from the staff to the fans, deserve this.

“I still remember how much the people at the club spoke about 1990 and I have a big smile that they managed to finally achieve this. I still know so many people at the club – among players and staff – and I am very proud of them.”

Bogdan’s effusive praise for Klopp speaks volumes, given he was fairly swiftly written off by the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

He made six appearances during the 2015/16 campaign and, by his own admission, failed to shine, with the nadir coming in the form of high-profile blunders against Watford and Exeter.

He smiled: “I played six games for Jurgen [Klopp] and half went very well. The other half didn’t!

“He decided to bring Danny Ward back from his loan at Aberdeen so I don’t think he had the same valuation and trust in me as, for example, Neil Lennon did at Bolton and Hibs. But that’s okay.

“I didn’t necessarily have the best games for him, to put it mildly, and he wanted a change.

“Some managers really like you and some others don’t see the same potential, but that doesn’t mean you don’t respect the person as a coach and recognise that Jurgen is relentless and one of the best managers in the world.”

Bogdan, who will turn out for Hungarian champions Ferencvaros next term following his Easter Road departure, has completed a degree in business management and is open to a career as a club’s sporting director or chief executive in the future.

And he is keen to underline that Liverpool’s success goes far beyond the 11 players on the pitch.

UNIT

He added: “You could name about 60 different things that Liverpool are doing better than anyone else. It is so complicated to get that balance right.

“The structure comes from the owner [John W Henry], down to the sporting director [Michael Edwards] and they need to be on the same page as the manager, who has a very clear way of playing and never stops demanding new things from his players.

“Guys like Jordan Henderson and James Milner set the standards and never let them drop.

“Because of that, the scouts and the data analysts know exactly what type of player and character is needed to be successful. The nutritionists, fitness guys and even the chefs are so important too.

“We just see the team on the pitch, but Liverpool have built an incredible unit from top to bottom.”