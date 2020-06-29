Monthly sales triple in lockdown for Scottish eco-friendly toy company

A LOTHIAN-based eco-friendly toy company has reported a 291% increase in YTD trade figures since lockdown began.

Yummikeys, who specialise in stainless steel toys, say their monthly sales have tripled since March.

Founder of Yummikeys, Elspeth Fawcett said her reputation and a surge in the time being spent online responsible for booming sales.

The mum-of-three, who produces toys such as necklaces worn during breast-feeding to help calm distracted babies, also believes the company’s sustainable outlook is appealing to the market.

Elspeth explained: “As more millennials become parents, I think trends towards increasing eco-awareness and companies who are seen to be vocally in-line with this, will do well.

“Small businesses where the founder is visible, continuing to focus on plastic free toys and promoting Montessori-style ‘battery-free’ products, are going to be paving the way.

“10,000 sales of Yummikeys is the equivalent of 600kg of plastic toys not purchased and therefore not ending up in landfill.

“Having already sold over 10,000 this year and with plans to get to 40,000 by the end of 2020, we are excited at the prospect of freeing up 2,400kg of single-use plastic.”