Security guard goes viral for picture of him sheltering a dog outside his store with an umbrella

A MORRISON’s security guard has melted the hearts of the internet after he was snapped using an umbrella to keep a dog dry as it waited outside the store.

Security worker Ethan Dearman was papped going the extra mile for a golden retriever outside the Morrison’s store in Giffnock, Glasgow yesterday.

The heart-warming photo was taken by 25-year-old Mel Gracie, who posted it online where it quickly went viral.

The image taken from Mel’s car, shows Ethan leaning over the pup, named Freddie, using a green umbrella to shield it from the elements.

The dog looks completely relaxed as Ethan covers him from the soggy conditions.

Mel took to Twitter to share the adorable image, saying: “Shout out to this @Morrisons security man keeping this good boy dry.

“He said ‘well you never know how dogs feel about the rain’.”

The post, which has racked up more than 104,000 likes, has delighted social media users.

Danika Ripley wrote: “This is the cutest! Well done, Ethan!”

Paul Malyon added: “Nice work Ethan!”

And Ellie Wixon said: “Awww this is so sweet!”

Freddie’s owner also responded, thanking Ethan and sharing a snap of the dog as a puppy.

David Cherry replied, saying: “Thanks to security man @dearmanethan for putting the umbrella over Freddie when it started to rain!

“So kind! He’s always so nice to my brother Stuart, my Dad and our Freddie!”

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “It’s going to be a wet week so we’ve issued nine thousand Morrisons umbrellas to keep our customers – and their dogs – dry.

“It’s good to see that it is already happening in our Giffnock store.”