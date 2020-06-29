Trending Automatic Editions of Tag Heuer 2020

One of the most recognizable luxury watchmakers all over the world, Tag Heuer is well known for making high-quality timepieces with unique designs. Brand’s collection of wristwatches contains numerous timepieces in variation to unique designs, colors, and internal mechanisms.

The brand has been producing innovative products since 1860 which was founded by Edouard. It has a rich portfolio in making historic timepieces. Each timepiece was announced with more innovations than before. Heuer is the place where innovations are tested and the futuristic technology is used in making rich timepieces. It takes years of hard-work to maintain its reputation in the list of top-rated Swiss brands.

This guide is about to represent you: what is trending today and what famous editions are launched by the brand 2020:

Today’s Trending List

Tag HEUER CARRERA- Ref CBK 221B .FC 6479

Only 1,860 pieces of this timepiece are launched, it is a Silver Limited Edition (160 Years). The Timepiece is powered by the In-house Heuer 02 movement which features a long-lasting power reserve of up to 80 hours. The case is steel polished, giving an elegant look. The Bezel is fixed and made of steel. The chronometric design for this timepiece was originally inspired by the version of the 1960s. Carrera’s name tag with addition to the Heuer shield is printed on the dial. Steel toned case With Alligator pattern black leather strap reflects a classic hence the elegant look of this timepiece, so to suit all dress codes. In short, it is perfect for minimalistic design lovers.

Summarized Technical Features

CASE: 39mm Case is steel polished with fixed bezel.

Dial: Grey Color.

Movement: In-house Calibre HEUER 02 (Self-winding movement)

Chronograph: Hrs., Mins, Secs Chronometer counter:1/4th sec,30 min counter

Strap: Alligator Leather -black

Pricing: The official price tag for this timepiece is 6.450,00 USD.

Tag HEUER AUTAVIA – Ref WBE 5116.FC 8266

A supreme edition of the Autavia series. It features modernistic 3-hands based on optimal precision. Autavia 42 mm is a modern sporty timepiece in the range of luxury watches. A perfect piece for vintage-lovers, powered by Calibre 5, an officially Swiss Certified movement. The dial is covered with a smoky blue pattern, covered with luminescent material for enhancing legibility even in the low light. It is also water-resistant to 100 meters. The bezel is made of ceramic and steel, with a turning blue tachymeter over it. In the case back the brand’s classic logo is printed within the circular region. It is where heritage meets the optimal performance. Following the brand tradition in making optimal-precision based timepieces with high-quality material, it is just an example.

Summarized Technical Features

CASE: 42mm case is steel fine-brushed.

Bezel: Turning Bezel made of steel & ceramic

Dial: Smoky Blue pattern.

Movement: Calibre 5 (COSC approved)-self winding

Strap: Classic Leather -Brown

Pricing: 3.100,00 USD at the official site.

TAG HEUER CARRERA – REF CBM 2112. FC 6455

A sporty, bold, and precision-based timepiece in the Carrera series with a diameter of 41mm represents the brand’s touch of elegance and tradition in it. This timepiece represents a fine polished blue dial with a brushed steel case. A calendar complication is also embedded within the case at 3 o’clock. On the side of the calendar block, the brand’s classic logo is embossed with the bottom to the series line: CARRERA AUTOMATIC is printed. 6-9-12 chronometers are beautifully embedded within the case, the inspiration taken from the versions developed for motor-racing and sports cars. With brown leather, steel-brushed case and blue dial, it represents a gentleman look and will give one’s outfit a touch of heritage.

To increase readability Super-LumiNova is covered over numerals and counters. The tachymeter scale is fixed over the bezel. A unique feature of this timepiece range is the double anti-reflective sapphire crystal with curved edges. A timepiece designed to be used in all conditions and matches all dress codes.

Summarized Technical Features

CASE: Finely steel brushed 41mm of size case

Bezel: Made of Ceramic, Fixed Bezel ring

Dial: Blue -Sunray Brushed dial with applied indexes.

Movement: Calibre 16 Automatic (4 Hz frequency)

Chronograph: ¼ second, 30 min.,12 hrs., counter

Power Reserve: Over 40 Hrs.

Strap: Brown Leather with folding clasp.

Pricing: Officially available at a Price Tag of 4.300,00 USD.