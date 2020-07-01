Bield Completes Top Team with Two New Senior Management Appointments

Bield have secured their Senior Management Team [SMT] – and underpinned its future strategy to continue to improve the lives of Scotland’s older people – with the announcement of two new appointments.

Diana MacLean, has been appointed Director of Customer Experience, where her role will see her engaging with customer relations, as well as looking to modernise the experiences of Bield’s customers.

Iain Baxter has been appointed Bield’s Digital Project Lead, and will lead an ongoing programme to place technology at the forefront of the organisation’s future development.

Bield has its headquarters in Edinburgh, and operates across 23 local authority areas as a major provider of housing and care services for older people.

The new appointments follow the announcement of Finances and Resources Director, Paula Rice, earlier this year – and are being seen to strongly position Bield as it works towards its strategic objectives, particularly as it comes through the other side of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Diana, who has 20 years of experience in the housing sector, was Operations Director for West Lothian-based Weslo Housing Management for two years before joining Bield. She previously spent around eight years with Radian Group Ltd as Assistant Director of Housing and Customer Services.

Diana – who hods a Master’s in Public Administration [MPA] from the London School Economics – is relishing the opportunity to work with such a progressive team.

Diana said: “I feel we can all do amazing things together. Each person in the SMT brings a different strength and quality to the table.

“I am especially looking to work alongside Chief Executive Dr Lynne Douglas. She has such a wealth of experience within the health sector, and with my knowledge and proficiency around the housing sector I feel we have a fantastic opportunity to transform the relationship between the two sectors.

“We have the potential to make Bield not just a Scottish leader within the industry, but across the UK.”

Iain has a wealth of experience in the consumer, tourism and food and drink sector with roles such as Global Brand Manager for whisky specialists Glenmorangie, and Sales and Marketing Director for Caledonian Sleeper.

Iain, who has a Master’s in Business Administration [MBA] from the University of Dundee and joins from Caledonia Housing Association, is looking forward to his new challenge.

Iain said: “I’m excited to have the chance to play such a key role in looking to make a significant impact on the digital projects carried out by Bield.

“We have a vision here at Bield to be the best in every aspect of our operations. We all want to see this organisation flourish and meet the needs and aspirations of not only ourselves, but the staff and customers of Bield.

Lesley Holdsworth, Chair of Bield’s Board of Management, said: “With the additions of Diana and Iain we feel our SMT is in the strongest possible position to move forward.

“Both Diana and Iain bring a wealth of experience and diversity to the team, which are invaluable qualities on a SMT.

“Everyone connected with Bield is excited to be working together as we shape the organisation for the future – and, fundamentally, look to bring the best possible services for our customers.”

