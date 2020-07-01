Former Hibs star to embark on Champions League adventure after sealing switch back to his homeland

FORMER Hibernian goalkeeper Adam Bogdan will be playing Champions League football next season after completing a move to Hungarian title winners Ferencvaros.

Bogdan, 32, departed Easter Road in May after failing to make an appearance in his second spell with the capital club.

He previously enjoyed 21 outings for the Hibees during his initial loan stint with the club from Liverpool in 2018/19.

But Bogdan was released along with Vykintas Slivka and Steven Whittaker, who has since penned a player-coach deal with Championship side Dunfermline.

And Bogdan – capped 20 times for Hungary – has similarly wasted no time in securing a new club by signing for Hungary’s 31-time champions.

He said: “I feel like I was just getting back to my best in terms of my performance in training and sharpness when the season at Hibs was ended. So I want to get back to playing every week.

“I’m very hungry to get back on the pitch.

“It [joining Ferencvaros] marks the end of my 13 years abroad, which was amazing, and it feels like a good time to come home.”

Bogdan added: “Although this is a new chapter in my career, I would never rule out coming back to the U.K. in the future.”

Ferencvaros romped to the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I crown by a 13-point margin this term under the watchful eye of manager Sergei Rebrov, who starred as a player for Tottenham Hotspur and Dynamo Kiev.

Ironically, Bogdan faces a battle for the gloves with another former Hibs goalkeeper, David Grof, who is also on the books in Budapest.