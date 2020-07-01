TWO new faces at Hibs training as Easter Road outfit edge closer to Drey Wright deal

HIBERNIAN have stepped up their interest in Drey Wright after the former St Johnstone winger linked up with Jack Ross’ outfit for training.

The 25-year-old is a free agent following two years with the Perth Saints and signing talks are expected to take place in the coming days.

Wright, who missed most of the 2018/19 campaign with an ACL injury, would offer another option on the flank and ease the Hibees’ reliance on Martin Boyle.

Hibs have also offered training facilities to former St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn following the midfielder’s exit from the Paisley outfit.

McGinn has linked up at the club’s East Mains base with brother Paul, the Hibs right-back.

Their brother John wrote himself into club folklore when he won the Scottish Cup before departing for Aston Villa two years ago.

Stephen played under Ross with the Buddies and although he has only been offered a chance to get himself fit, that could change if he impresses his former manager.

Although the Edinburgh side are currently overseeing a cost-cutting programme due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ross has been reassured that he will still be given support in his bid to bolster the squad.

Steven Whittaker, Adam Bogdan and Vykintas Slivka all departed Hibs last month following the expiry of their contract, while loanees Greg Docherty, Jason Naismith, Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga returned to Rangers, Peterborough United, Reading and Genoa respectively.