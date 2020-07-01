Uncapped duo on the radar of Scotland boss Steve Clarke following impressive promotion campaigns

SCOTLAND boss Steve Clarke admits uncapped duo Michael Rose and Ryan Gauld are on his radar following sensational promotion campaigns.

Rose, 24, joined Coventry from Ayr United last summer and enjoyed a sensational debut season in English football.

The towering defender, who came through the ranks at Aberdeen, made 40 appearances for the Sky Blues and helped Mark Robins’ men concede the fewest goals in League One on their way to the title.

And Clarke will keep a close eye on Rose’s progress when the Championship begins next term as he seeks to bolster his centre-back options – a problem position for the country in recent years.

Scotland resume action in September with Nations League encounters against Israel and the Czech Republic.

Clarke said: “I watched Coventry last year in a match against Sunderland and Michael played well in the game.

“He’s another one who is in our thoughts. You can’t rule anyone out and you can’t rule anybody in.

“If Michael has another fantastic season for Coventry, this time in the English Championship, then he’s a player we would pick up and monitor.”

Gauld, meanwhile, emerged as a talisman for Farense last term, bagging nine goals from midfield as the Algarve outfit sealed their place in the Primiera Liga.

Having finally found form and fitness in Portugal, the former Dundee United, Hibs and Sporting Lisbon man is illustrating his undoubted potential and will be crossing swords with the likes of Porto and Benfica next term.

Clarke knows he faces a battle to break into an engine room which includes John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, John Fleck and Kenny McLean at international level – but is adamant the door is not closed for the 24-year-old.

He told a Q&A with the Scotland Supporters Club: “I haven’t been across to Portugal to watch Ryan but I’ve picked up the reports from afar.

“I actually have a friend who has a property in the Algarve and has been to see Ryan play a couple of times. He says good things about him.

DEPTH

“We don’t forget about anybody and, although Ryan is a little further away.

“His talent was clear to see when he was at Dundee United and, while it has maybe taken him longer to get to the level he wants to be at, he is certainly there now.

“Hopefully he can continue to play well – and be another midfielder to add to the number of fantastic midfield players we have.

“Depth in that position is definitely not a problem.”