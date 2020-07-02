Kieran Quinn, General Manager of Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, said: “This has been an incredibly difficult few months for all of us but by reopening our doors we hope to provide our guests with an escape from the outside world.”
Guests can also enrol for an innovated guest messaging service allowing them to use their own phones or devices to communicate with hotel staff, while remain at a safe, social distance.
In-room amenities, such as communal bath products and yoga mats, will be disinfected between every guest stay. However meeting and events spaces, the spa and gym will remain closed until at least mid-August
Prices for an overnight in a Double room start at £200 including tax. The Scottish City Hop package is also available and starts on Monday July 29, offering 15% off overnight stays to local guests from the EH or G postcodes.