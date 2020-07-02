A RENOWNED hotel in Edinburgh has revealed the extra safety steps being taken to let it reopen – including disinfecting its signature hire bikes,

The Kimpton Charlotte Square will reopen on July 15 for the first time since closing in March when the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

Strict social distancing will be in place throughout the hotel , along with enhanced cleaning of common areas and disinfection of shared equipment.

As an extra reassurance, the designer bikes which are offered free to use for guests will be thoroughly disinfected in front of users to give them maximum peace of mind before setting off on cycle trips.

Kieran Quinn, General Manager of Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, said: “This has been an incredibly difficult few months for all of us but by reopening our doors we hope to provide our guests with an escape from the outside world.”