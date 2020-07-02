Boutique hotel staff get on their bikes with disinfection regime to allow reopening

A RENOWNED hotel in Edinburgh has revealed the extra safety steps being taken to let it reopen – including disinfecting its signature hire bikes,
The Kimpton Charlotte Square will reopen on July 15 for the first time since closing in March when the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed.
Strict social distancing will be in place throughout the hotel, along with enhanced cleaning of common areas and disinfection of shared equipment.
The front of The Kimpton Charlotte Square
As an extra reassurance, the designer bikes which are offered free to use for guests will be thoroughly disinfected in front of users to give them maximum peace of mind before setting off on cycle trips.

Kieran Quinn, General Manager of Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, said: “This has been an incredibly difficult few months for all of us but by reopening our doors we hope to provide our guests with an escape from the outside world.”

Guests can also enrol for an innovated guest messaging service  allowing them to use their own phones or devices to communicate with hotel staff, while remain at a safe, social distance.

As an extra reassurance, the designer bikes which are offered free to use for guests will be thoroughly disinfected in front of users to give them maximum peace of mind before setting off on cycle trips.
Pictured, the inside of the Kimpton Charlotte Square waiting to welcome back guests

In-room amenities, such as communal bath products and yoga mats, will be disinfected between every guest stay. However meeting and events spaces, the spa and gym will remain closed until at least mid-August

Prices for an overnight in a Double room start at £200 including tax. The Scottish City Hop package is also available and starts on Monday July 29, offering 15% off overnight stays to local guests from the EH or G postcodes.

