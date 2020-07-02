Gary Holt adamant Rangers target Lyndon Dykes will only leave Livingston for the right price

GARY HOLT is adamant Lyndon Dykes will only leave Livingston for the right price as he championed the striker’s Scotland credentials.

A host of suitors have emerged for the Australia-born attacker this summer, with the likes of Rangers, Cardiff, Derby and Blackburn all thought to be monitoring his situation after he notched 12 goals last season.

Dykes last week stated that he would back himself to make the grade at Ibrox.

However, with the 23-year-old contracted to the club until June 2022, Livi feel they are in a strong bargaining position and are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £2 million for their prize asset.

Almondvale boss Holt confirmed there have been no concrete offers for the player to date.

He said: “Who knows what tomorrow is going to bring? Who knows what the transfer window situation will be? It’s going to be different this year.

“However, if it’s not right for this club, it won’t happen. That’s first and foremost. Lyndon is aware of that.

“If he goes, like Liam Kelly, [Craig] Halkett, Declan [Gallagher] or anyone else who has moved on from this club, they get a pat on the back and shake of the hand.

“But it has to be right for the club. I think that’s the way it should be. I’ve got to be fair and honest with the players and they know that.”

As well as attracting admiring glances from a host of clubs, Dykes is also the subject of a tug-of-war between Australia and Scotland.

Although born on the Aussie Gold Coast, he is eligible to pull on the dark blue due to his parents hailing from Dumfries – and he has held talks with both national bosses, Steve Clarke and Graham Arnold.

And Holt continued: “Lyndon would be a good addition to Stevie’s squad. I hope he’ll choose Scotland and we’ll get the benefit of him, as a nation.

“He would bring a freshness and energy. He’s enthusiastic and fresh.

“There’s nothing wrong with just having that enthusiasm to go out, roll your sleeves up and play whoever you’re playing.

“We’ve all seen him. He doesn’t care who he’s playing. He doesn’t get caught up in it, thinking: “Oh, I’m playing at Celtic Park here, 60,000 …”

Holt, capped 10 times himself makes no secret of his desire to see Dykes turn out for Scotland and firmly believes he could emerge as a pivotal player on the road to the rearranged Euro 2020.

Holt continued: “I don’t think that challenge would faze him. He’s not the type to get fazed. Some people might say that’s his Australian roots – they are a wee bit more laid back!

“He comes in every day with a smile on his face and tries his best.

“He accepts that sometimes he’ll be rubbish, sometimes he won’t score goals, but he gives his shift. When he pulls that jersey on you get an out-and-out effort and pure endeavour to help his team-mates.”