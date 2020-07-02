A HOUSE with its own private chapel has come onto the market, providing potential owners with the perfect space to host a post Covid-19 wedding.

Straloch House in Newmachar, Aberdeenshire provides a picture-perfect scene for any nuptials, boasting a private lochan, or small lake, walled garden and even its own waterfall.

The luxurious property sprawls over 244 acres of land, a plot bigger than the Vatican City and the Island of Samson in the Scilly Isles.

Seller Galbraith has listed the property for offers over £2,950,000m and say the property is ideal for a dream wedding or to be transformed into a boutique hotel.

Guests would be more than able to socially distance, with the properties 15 bedrooms separated across and East and West wing.

Stunning images show the serene, ivy-covered chapel nestled in the estate’s impressive grounds.

While photos of the interior reveal plush living rooms and an elegantly styled dining room

Guests can also stay entertained by fishing in the nearby stream which is also included with the sale or playing billiards in the luxurious games room.

Straloch House was built in the 1780 and the land itself dates back to the Cheynes of Straloch one of Scotland’s oldest bloodlines.

One of the most notable names to have lived on the land is Robert Gordon of Straloch who is known for finishing off Timothy Ponts Atlas of Scotland.

Today, the property sits a convenient 13 miles from Aberdeen.

Seller Galbraiths said: “If you bought this house you could get married in the private chapel – draped in ivy and sitting in the historic kirkyard, the chapel is nestled on the edge of woodland to the south east of the main house.

“It was built in 1908, and still retains many of its original features such as parquet flooring, a vaulted ceiling and a slate roof.

“And then toast the bride and groom in the bar inside the main house, hold your reception in a marquee in the 244 acres of grounds.

“A dream wedding for those whose nuptials have been cancelled due to covid-19.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a historic mansion house in impeccable condition.

“Its secluded and private situation is of particular note, enabling the purchaser to gain maximum benefit from the wonderful grounds and policies, with meandering paths and bridges scattered throughout.”