9 shocking things you never expected you could face jail for: legal in UK, outlawed abroad

Going on travels? Then find out about 10 of the strangest laws that are in force in various countries worldwide!

These are shocking things that are wholly allowed in the UK but strictly banned abroad. Read more now.

Every year, an increasing number of British citizens prefer travelling around the world, enjoy beautiful views and observe the culture of various countries.

However, before boarding a plane and setting off on an exciting journey, it would not hurt to find out about some facts that will help to avoid violating a law.

Obviously, the legislation of each country provides for some restrictions, which are quite commonplace for the UK.

For obvious reasons, many of the things that are prohibited in different countries will seem incomprehensible to you.

One way or another, the better you know these limitations, the less likely you are to get into a tough situation.

Prohibition of any kind of gambling in the United Arab Emirates

If you are in the United Arab Emirates during your vacation or business trip, then remember any kind of gambling is prohibited. Moreover, users who decide to violate this law may witness a two-year prison term.

Unlike the bulk of Islamic countries, the UAE controls the entire Internet around the clock. It thus impedes user access to online casinos or betting companies.

So, meanwhile in UK you can relax and unwind in an online casino, spending just as little as £5 on your first deposit, you’ll have to search for some less exciting means of entertainment in Emirates.

Ban on the activities of strip clubs in Iceland

According to information provided by NBC, starting in 2010, Iceland has become one of the countries that have prohibited making a profit from “naked people.”

Therefore, if and somehow you get into an illegal strip club, then you can become an accomplice in breaking the law.

It is worth noting that the ban on the activities of strip clubs was introduced absolutely not for religious reasons. However, this does not change the essence of the matter.

Import and use of chewing gum in Singapore boasts huge fines

In terms of legislative bans, Singapore has become one of the most overregulated countries. For many of you, it may seem ridiculous, but importing or using chewing gum in this country is prohibited by law.

Perhaps this will not seem so absurd when you find out about the amount of the fine that is due for a violation of this legislative norm. It is no less than a fine of up to $ 100,000 or imprisonment.

Keeping a goldfish in a glass bowl is against the law in Rome

While staying in Italy, it is forbidden to keep a goldfish in round glass bowls or other kitchen utensils made of glass.

This practice is a violation of ethical standards and is equated with cruel behaviour with living beings.

Leave your heels at home if you decide to visit the ancient monuments of Greece

The thing is that shoes with heels can exert additional pressure on the surface of the earth where architectural monuments are located.

Based on the large number of tourists who visit Greece and the most famous architectural sites every year, the government believes that wearing heels can cause irreparable harm.

Spanking children is strictly prohibited in Sweden

Spanking in Sweden is prohibited not only in schools but also at home. Since 1979, this country has become the first in the world to officially vote for a ban on spanking children.

Believe it or not, since then, more than 30 countries have followed Sweden and introduced a ban on corporal punishment of children at the legislative level.

No direct selling efforts on baby walkers

Since 2004 baby walkers are entirely banned in Canada. This means that you have to learn children to walk in an old-fashioned manner.

The point is that baby walkers are considered as means that have a bad impact on motor and mental development of the baby.

Using or selling a baby walker can lead up to $100 000 fine or even half a year in jail.

Do not try to get rid of all small change at once if you are visiting Canada

According to the information provided by the CBC, residents of Canada are prohibited from using more than 25 cents per transaction.

Such a law is one of the norms that promote the phase-out of the use of coins in cash circulation. This way, the government is trying to reduce environmental taxes and relieve the economy as a whole.

Overweight employees may witness fines in Japan

Since 2008, Japanese government laws have established standards under which private and public companies are required to measure the waist of their employees. Moreover, according to the legislation, this applies to employees aged 40 to 74 years.

If you exceed the established weight standards, then your employer may incur financial costs in the form of fines.

Of course, some of you may be surprised by such incomprehensible laws. However, according to the logic of the Japanese government, it is thus possible to motivate people to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Creating and using memes in Australia is against the law

Today, the creation and use of memes in Australia are prohibited by law. Copyright rules are apparent in this country.

If someone uses the intellectual product of another person, then this will be considered a violation of copyright and damage to the owner.

Technically speaking, this creates a situation in which the use or copying of memes in the online space is illegal.