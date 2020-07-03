Former Hearts star puts British clubs on alert after quitting MLS

FORMER Hearts winger Sam Nicholson is set for a return to British football after leaving MLS side Colorado Rapids.

The 25-year-old has cited ‘personal matters’ his decision to mutually part company with the American outfit.

Bristol Rovers have already been linked with the playmaker, while clubs in the Premiership are also expected to be keen on the former Scotland Under-21 international.

Nicholson has been Stateside since 2017 when he left Tynecastle for Minnesota.

The Edinburgh-born player joined Rapids in 2018 and became a fan favourite in making 48 appearances for the club.

Nicholson explained his decision to leave in a message to Rapids fans.

He said: “I’ve loved every minute wearing the Rapids jersey and playing in front of you guys.

“The club and I have decided to part ways, this is to help me deal with some personal matters I have going on back home.

“I am very grateful to the club for being so understanding to the other side of soccer and football, which is family and stuff like that, so I really appreciate that.

“I would like to thank the club for that.

“The fans have been great as well and I will be forever grateful for that.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play in a team where the players are so close and we’ve got a great relationship with the coaching staff, so this is why it’s been a real tough decision for me.

“I’ve felt really connected at this team with the players and the coaching staff and I wish you all well for the future.”

Colorado general manager Pádraig Smith said: “This was a difficult decision for all parties involved, but ultimately the right one for Sam and his family’s well-being.

“Since arriving two years ago, Sam has played a crucial role in driving the club forward toward our goals and we’re grateful to him for his contributions on and off the pitch.

“He is a wonderful young man and a talented footballer. He will always be a part of the Rapids family and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”