Hibs fans lauded as season ticket sales top 10,000

HIBS manager Jack Ross and chief executive Leeann Dempster have paid tribute to the club’s supporters after season ticket sales crashed through the 10,000 barrier.

The Leith outfit are delighted with the response from the fans after Friday’s 5 pm early bird and seat release deadline passed.

Supporters have dipped into their wallets despite the continued uncertainty regarding when they will be allowed to return to Easter Road to watch games.

Income from season ticket sales has become even more vital to the club after owner Ron Gordon recently admitted that he expected revenue to fall by around 50 per cent next term due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hibs are also hoping to negotiate salary reductions with players to ease the strain.

Ross said: “On behalf of the coaching staff and players, I’d like to say a huge thank you to all those Hibernian supporters who’ve purchased a season ticket to date.

“Your ongoing support and loyalty is greatly appreciated by all of us at HTC (Hibs training centre) and we look forward to seeing you all again soon.”

Dempster said: “An unbelievable effort. On behalf of everyone at the club, thank you.

“We know not everyone is in a position to buy a season ticket and many of you have helped the club in a host of other ways. It doesn’t come as a surprise but it’s humbling all the same.”