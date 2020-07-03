Livingston boss Gary Holt praises trialist striker amid ongoing interest in Rangers target Lyndon Dykes

GARY HOLT admits he has been impressed by trialist Salim Kouider-Aissa – but reckons it is too early to say whether Livingston will swoop for the striker.

The 24-year-old was a revelation for Queen’s Park last season, notching 17 goals in 36 outings for the League Two outfit.

However, he is yet to sign a new deal with the Spiders and has spent the last week training with Holt’s Lions.

The Livi boss has plenty of praise for the ex-Stirling Albion, Queen of the South and Stenhousemuir man’s technical prowess and eye for goal, while remaining conscious of the massive step up he would face in the top-flight.

Livingston are keen to strengthen their attacking options regardless of whether Rangers target Lyndon Dykes remains at the club this summer.

Holt said: “Salim has done well. He has good technical ability and knows where the goal is.

“You can see the attributes he has and why he has scored so many goals at League One level.

“However’s we are only a week into pre-season so it is hard to gauge what our overall thoughts are.

“We’ll monitor and see where we go. To go from Queens Park to our level, he needs to keep doing it and keep improving – we’ll see how it goes in the coming days.”