Try Ukraine TV services

Why you must try our services

Ukrainian TV Company works for quite a long period of time. We have a lot of customers who use our services every day. We gathered the most frequently asked questions we get from our clients and answered them.

Here you will find the answers why Ukrainian TV Company services are definitely worth trying.

What services do you provide?

We offer the possibility to watch Ukrainian channels abroad. Everything you need is to have a strong Internet connection, a TV-box (in some cases), Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick or any gadget with Android (and soon iOS) operating system.

Which type of subscription do you offer

It depends on the customer’s needs. You can purchase the most popular and full product named Premium service plan and get access to more than 60 channels in Ukrainian and watch them unlimitedly.

We also have Basic subscription with the smaller amount of channels but of course HD quality and stable service. For users who don’t want to pay right now we have Free TV. It includes a few channels to watch.

Is it possible to try your service?

Yes, for sure. Every new user gets the free trial period and possibility to test Premium subscription without any fees and responsibility.

Do you have any discounts?

Our registered clients have the opportunity to get the info about current promotions and discounts as soon as we publish them. You can win a variety of prizes for us. For example you can find it here.