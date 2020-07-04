John McGlynn reveals farewell hopes after ‘Roy of the Rovers’ Kieron Bowie sealed switch to Fulham

John McGlynn is hopeful Kieron Bowie will get the chance to complete his ‘Roy of the Rovers’ year by saying an emotional goodbye to the Raith fans.

The 17-year-old has now completed his glamour move to Fulham in the English Championship after catching the eye with the League One champions since his debut in February last year.

The move is expected to earn Rovers at least £150,000, which McGlynn has confessed will help keep the club going during difficult financial times.

And the Stark’s Park boss admits he is thrilled to have played a role in developing one of the brightest young talents to have emerged in Scottish football in recent times.

McGlynn said: “When Kieron started last season, he was 16 and he went on to score 10 goals. Over the course of the season, in all games, he was our top goalscorer.

“What a season for a 16, 17-year-old boy. He is a Raith Rovers fan and he’ll go down in the history books as the club’s top goalscorer in that season.

“It’s Roy of the Rovers, dream-come-true kind of stuff, for that to happen.

“I’m delighted for him, it’s a great opportunity for him to move to a club like Fulham.

“Obviously, we wish him well. He’s hopefully got a big future ahead of him, but it’s going to be a massive change for him as well.

“It’s a huge chance for a Kirkcaldy lad to go and hit the big lights of London, and everything that goes with joining a team like Fulham, who are still pushing their way to try to get into the Premier League.

“It’s very exciting times for him and we can only wish him well,” he added.

Bowie began training with Raith when still at school and his performances also caught the eye of a number of other clubs, including Hearts.

CHEERIO

But, with the teenager having committed himself to Fulham in a precontract in February, McGlynn is disappointed his expected send-off from his hometown team was frustrated by Covid-19.

McGlynn added: “It’s been a little bit strange that his last game was the last game against Forfar and, of course, no-one knew then what was going to happen.

“It’s a shame he’s not had that chance and hopefully something can be done to allow him to maybe say cheerio to the fans in some way.”