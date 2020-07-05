Could former Hearts and Scotland boss Craig Levein be set for adventure abroad?

CRAIG LEVEIN has revealed that he is considering a role abroad.

Former Hearts boss and director of football Levein left Tynecastle in May and is considering his next career step.

The 55-year-old was linked with a possible return to Dundee United but says his only contact so far has been with clubs overseas.

And the ex-Scotland boss, right, insists he is open to any offer that provides an opportunity for success.

He said: “I’ve spoken to a number of clubs, all of them abroad.

“There are things moving a little quicker in some countries than here in Scotland.

“I’m going to wait and see what pops up and if there’s anything I feel gives me a decent chance of being successful I’ll have a look at it.”

As well as his lengthy association with Hearts, Levein has held the top job at Cowdenbeath, Leicester and Raith Rovers, and endured an underwhelming spell as Scotland manager.

He added on BBC Scotland: “It’s difficult saying I want to do this or that without there being the means to do it.

“So, I just have to wait to see what pops up.”