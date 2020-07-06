Blackstone500 Review – Is it a Scam?

The financial market has evolved significantly in the last couple of decades and there has been an introduction of new trends.

One of them is none other than online trading, which has attracted the attention of thousands of people all over the world.

Traders can invest their capital in a huge number of trading instruments, regardless of their location, and earn millions by making smart and wise decisions.

Trading online is immensely easy and the only real challenge you will encounter is finding a solid and dependable broker to begin with.

There has been an influx of brokerages in the market due to the popularity of trading, but this has also afforded an opportunity to scammers to take advantage of people.

Scam brokers have become quite common these days, making it crucial for traders to figure out how to distinguish between authentic, legitimate brokers and scam ones. Amongst the numerous names that you will find in the market, one is Blackstone500.

Established in 2008, over the years, this broker has managed to attract traders from different corners of the world and has developed quite a reputation. But, a number of new brokers are also claiming to do the scam, which can create doubt in the mind of traders.

Is Blackstone500 reliable or is it just another scam? The only way you can find out is by checking its offerings thoroughly and then making a decision. Let’s find out more about this brokerage:

The robust Activ8 trading platform

It is a fact that the trading platform can make or break a broker. Why? This is because it is the software you use for making your trades and if it doesn’t meet the market, then nothing can make up for this lack because you will be unable to execute trades on a timely basis. Performance issues, lags, security problems and lack of tools are often complaints associated with trading platform.

But, you will have no such troubles with Activ8, the trading platform offered by Blackstone500. Available as a desktop download, this trading platform uses cutting-edge technology to deliver an optimal trading experience to every trader.

This trading platform provides traders with access to market news, trading signals and various other technical indicators that can come in handy.

There are different kind of charts like candle charts, Japanese candlesticks and even symbol charts. It also boasts the feature of copy trading that allows traders to copy the trades of other profitable traders.

The best part is the flexibility of checking your account through the Activ8 mobile apps. Blackstone500 offers apps for both iOS and Android because it understands the need for mobile trading in today’s advanced era.

The easy account registration and sign up

Most people dread registering with a broker and dealing with the account opening formalities as they are so exhausting and drawn out.

You will have no such problems with Blackstone500 because they have kept the process minimal and easy for their clients. To register with the broker, you have to share only basic details like your name, email, password, phone number and your location.

You will be asked to choose an account currency from GBP, EURO and USD. Next, you confirm that you are 18 and agree to the terms and conditions.

Now, you can move onto the account selection process at Blackstone500. There is no need to wait for any application approval as you are registered right away.

There are a number of account types that you will find here, which are Standard, Bold and VIP. These three choices are meant for traders with different levels of experience and risk tolerance. Therefore, their deposit levels are also different as are the features.

Some like customer support, personal account manager and trading news are common in all, but some like market analyst are only specific to an account.

The broker has also added the option of an Islamic account for its traders. You can choose the account you want and move onto live trading.

The variety in payment methods

After you have selected an account option at Blackstone500, you will have to deposit funds to start live trading. The minimum deposit is different for all three account options; $250, $3,000 and $12,000, respectively.

You can deposit the amount in your chosen account currency. But, what methods are available for deposits and withdrawals?

The broker has given its clients the option of choosing from a horde of options for their convenience. First and foremost, there is the traditional option of using bank wire transfer, which is quite secure, albeit a bit time consuming.

Modern payment options include debit and credit cards, as well as e-payment options that traders can use.

Deposits are free of charge at Blackstone500, but there are minimum withdrawal limits imposed on the different modes of payments and some charges may also be applicable. Furthermore, under the AML (Anti-Money Laundering) policy, no third party accounts can be used and traders have to use the same methods for deposits and withdrawals.

The choices in trading instruments

Another area where Blackstone500 has excelled is the plethora of trading instruments it is offering to its clientele. Everything from the forex currency market to cryptocurrencies can be traded via the broker and it offers favorable trading conditions for all.

With a maximum leverage of 1:30, you can trade major, minor and exotic currency pairs.

You also have commodities like crude oil and gold to invest in. The world’s top indices like UK100 and S&P 500 can also be invested in. But, the most notable offering is that of cryptocurrencies.

These are in high demand these days and extremely profitable so Blackstone500 has added Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin to its trading instruments for allowing its clients to dip their toes in various financial markets.

Final Verdict

With more than a decade of experience under its belt, reliable customer support and excellent resources for catering to its clients, Blackstone500 proves that it is not a scam broker and is a fully legitimate and recognized trading solution for all.