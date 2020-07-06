Energy expert beefs up top team amid aggressive growth plans

Aberdeen-based EnerMech has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Behzad Kazerani as Chief Business Development Officer.

The oil and gas sector veteran will be responsible for EnerMech’s global business development, overseeing an expanded team and an ambitious growth strategy over the next five years.

Mr Kazerani has more than 25 years of experience in the global oil and gas industry, including upstream, downstream, midstream, and LNG. He has held senior positions at KBR, Petrofac, IHI and most recently at Houston-based Halff TriTex.

His expertise covers engineering and design, business development, opportunity pursuit, partnership agreements, commercial models, and contract negotiation.

He added: “I am delighted to be joining EnerMech at an exciting time in the company’s evolution and I look forward to being part of an executive team which will realise the company’s full potential in existing and new markets.”

EnerMech, a specialist in integrated mechanical and electrical services, has recently made an number of senior business development and sales director appointments, as CEO Christian Brown focuses on transforming the business and exploiting growth in new markets.

Mr Brown said: “The addition of Behzad to our team will enable EnerMech to strategically drive sales and development more consistently across all of our service lines and end markets.

“Our vision, which is shared and supported by our owners The Carlyle Group, is to become the specialist service provider of choice to the global energy and infrastructure sectors.

“We will deliver this by growing our existing position in our core offshore oil and gas, petrochemical and LNG sectors, while pushing aggressively in to the industrial services, renewables and infrastructure spaces.”