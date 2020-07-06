Glasgow-headquartered MDDUS has confirmed its position as the United Kingdom’s fastest growing indemnifier for doctors and dentists, according to new figures.

The mutual business, which protects the professional interests of more than 50,000 clinicians throughout the UK, revealed in its Annual Report and Accounts for 2019 that membership had grown by 8.7% in 2019.

Despite very challenging market conditions, including the introduction in England and Wales of state-backed indemnity schemes, the company has seen its membership grow by nearly 44% since 2016.

Chris Kenny, Chief Executive Officer of MDDUS, said: “What has been particularly pleasing is the number of GPs from outside Scotland joining us. This shows there is still a demand for the wrap-around service of expert advice and support we provide our members even after the introduction of state-backed indemnity.”

There was a strong performance in growth across all the healthcare sectors in which MDDUS provides indemnity, advice and 24/7 specialist medical and dental support to its members.

The number of hospital doctors joining MDDUS grew by 10%, and there was a yearly growth of 8% in the number of dentists joining the mutual.

Meanwhile, in the face of substantial policy changes to the provision of indemnity for general practitioners in England and Wales, there was 5.4% growth in the number of GPs from these two home nations joining MDDUS to take advantage of the expert services it provides.

The number of GPs joining MDDUS in areas which fall outside of these state-backed indemnity schemes was 4.2%.

Mr Kenny added: “Our focus has been firmly on the value proposition we offer new and existing members. That’s paid off with another strong increase in the number of doctors and dentists choosing MDDUS as their professional indemnifier.

“We’ve also been a strong advocate on behalf of our members as governments reformed the indemnity arrangements that are so vital to protect clinicians’ professional interests.”

Dr Jonathan Berry, chair of MDDUS, said: “MDDUS is in a position of strength and flexibility, and this was illustrated in March this year when we were able to initiate a market-leading response to the national emergency created by COVID-19.

“We reduced our fees for dentists and doctors who saw their practice halted, and played our role in the rapid return of retired doctors to the workforce.”