Ways to Supplement Your Income in These Hard Times

Everyone is looking to make some extra money. The challenge for most of us is finding ways to supplement your income or make extra cash without spending countless hours learning new skills.

Fortunately, there are lots of different ways to make some extra cash, with most of them needing the basics: a computer and some marketing skills.

Below, we will look at a few ways to supplement your income without going out of your way to learn new skills.

Answer Questions Online

You might have heard of taking surveys to make some money online, but this is completely different. There are lots of platforms where you can answer professional questions and get paid for it.

To be successful in this area, you should have specialised knowledge in the areas you would like to focus on. Once you know you can provide some value by providing helpful answers, you can look up some websites that allow you to do so and get paid for it.

The good thing about following this path is that it is something you might already know how to do, and you only need an hour or two out of your day to answer these questions. Remember to stay online.

That way, you can pick up questions as soon as they are posted and provide helpful answers, so you grow your status on the websites where you post your answers.

Host a Webinar

Webinars are an awesome way to supplement your income, especially if you have a digital product or service that would benefit from it.

In some cases, you might not have your own product to sell but instead, sell affiliate products.

When you host a webinar, you should try to provide value so that people are much more inclined to buy whatever you are talking about.

In some cases, you might have to host a few webinars before you start promoting any products and services.

If you do this and have repeat visitors and attendees for your webinars, you will know these people are interested in what you have to say and sell, which makes it easier to sell to them.

Start a Referral Business

Businesses are always looking for new customers, and this is where any marketing skills you have can help you out. Starting an online referral business, such as the Lebara’s Refer & Earn program, is as easy as signing up to various businesses and sending customers to them using your referral link.

When you do, the businesses will pay you a percentage of what your referrals spend or a fixed amount for every customer you bring them.

If you do not know where to start, Lebara is an excellent option for those looking to supplement their income or even make some money from home.

Through the Lebara refer a friend program, you can earn up to £50 for every customer that signs up to their service through your referral.

What’s more, there is no limit to how many people you can refer, the more people who sign up through you – the more money you make.

Lebara is budget friendly mobile brand, which offers SIM only plans including data, UK minutes, UK texts and international mins. All their plans are flexible 30 days rolling with no contracts or credit check.

Invest in Social Media Marketing for Businesses

Social media marketing is vital for businesses that want to grow or supplement their incomes. However, there are many businesses that do not know how to do social media marketing, and this is where you come in.

If you are savvy in social media marketing and have some marketing skills, this might be a good way to make some money.

The first step, should you choose to do this, is to get in touch with businesses that are not leveraging the power of social media in their marketing efforts.

You can then show them a report of what they are doing, what they are not doing, and how they can increase their revenues.

If you can provide value to these businesses, they will be much more inclined to hire you to handle the social media marketing aspects of their businesses.

Put Your Extra Skills to Work

We have mentioned using your marketing skills to supplement your income, but chances are, you have a lot more skills in your repertoire.

If you want to put your extra skills to work, start by identifying them. For example, you might have some graphic design skills, which are always in high demand.

Right now, web design and development are quite popular, so if you can help some businesses start their own websites, you can establish a new revenue stream that could supplement your income.

You can also combine two skills and sell them as a package.

For example, if you have web development and social media marketing skills, as mentioned above, you can combine these and sell them as a package.

Clients will be much more inclined to hire you if they know you will provide value in more than one area.

Sell Online Courses

It might seem like lots of people are already doing this, but everyone has something unique to say as well as unique perspectives on different subject matters, and so do you.

As with putting your skills to work, you can find areas where you can teach or tutor online. Once you identify these areas, you can record videos and sell those courses online.

For creative people who consider this as a way to supplement their income, there are lots of different websites where you can post and sell their courses.

Leverage the Power and Reach of YouTube

Posting your courses on different websites might net you some money, but you can go further and take advantage of YouTube.

YouTube is arguably the largest video hosting platform with billions of visitors a day. If you have a unique take in the courses you create or the content you post, it is possible to make a full-time income on YouTube.

YouTube videos have an added advantage in that they are a way to make passive income. As long as your videos are up and monetized, you will continue making money from them.

Rent out Extra Space

If you have some extra space in your house, you can rent it out to make some money. Airbnb has made it possible to rent out some rooms in your house so you can use them to supplement your income.

If you have some extra garage space, you can sell it as a long-term storage option for people who need that sort of service.

Get on the Gig Economy Train

If you have a service to provide, it can likely be sold online as part of the gig economy.

The gig economy is where you sell small services for a small amount, such as five pounds. These tasks should generally take an hour or less, and if you do enough of them, they can be a great way to make some extra money.

Make Things to Sell

This option is for people who can build something artistic. Websites like Etsy let you sell any hand-crafted items you make.

If you do not like the commissions charged by these websites and platforms, you could also use your website to sell the items you make. Doing this and complementing it with some social media marketing will bring in new customers and make you a decent amount of money.

Conclusion

There are so many different ways to supplement your income.

Some of these areas require that you have specialised skills, but if you have a unique perspective and can provide some value, you will find it a lot easier to make some money to supplement your income.