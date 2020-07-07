Paralegal Pair in joint firm switch after 15 years’ working together

A pair of property experts who have worked together for 15 years have switched jobs at the same time – joining a new firm where their successful partnership will continue.

Gilson Gray’s appointment of senior paralegals Fiona Nicoll and Louise Duguid is seen as a massive coup for its recently-opened Dundee office, because both have such encyclopaedic knowledge of the city.

The fast-growing firm says the double appointment will help spearhead its continued growth across Tayside.

Delighted Fiona, a member of the Scottish Paralegal Association, said: “Being locals, Louise and I both know the city and surrounding areas extremely well – it’s not something we’ve just seen on a screen, we’ve grown up in the area and know the neighbourhoods and property market well.”

Louise, Treasurer of the Scottish Paralegal Association which promotes paralegal services throughout Scotland, added: “I’m delighted to be joining at the same time as Fiona, we’ve worked so well together for so long and it’s a great experience to be on this journey with her.”

The two senior accredited paralegals and residential conveyancing specialists are joining Gilson Gray from Blackadders LLP, having worked together for more than 15 years.

Both Dundee locals, they will play a crucial role in expanding Gilson Gray’s presence in the area. The firm opened its sixth full-service office on South Tay Street earlier this year.

Fiona has more than 25 years’ experience in residential conveyancing. She began her career at Miller Hendry as a legal secretary before moving on to become a paralegal in Thorntons Solicitors. During her time at Blackadders LLP, she was promoted to senior paralegal, then paralegal manager.

She said: “We both have excellent working relationships with many agents and solicitors in Dundee, which I think is an added advantage.

“Gilson Gray is always coming up with fresh ideas and ways of doing things differently to traditional firms, which makes this an incredibly exciting opportunity.

“It’s the exact type of firm you want to work for – everyone is so relaxed, friendly and welcoming, and have made us feel as part of the team from day one.”

Louise has 15 years’ experience in residential conveyancing, starting her career with Blackadders LLP as a trainee paralegal then working her way up to paralegal manager.

She added: “Gilson Gray has a different approach to other Scottish firms – it has a fresh way of working and stands out among the more traditional law firms.

“While starting the job from home has been a very different experience, everyone has been really positive and helpful. Fiona and I were made to feel a part of the team before we’d even started on our first day – I’ve definitely felt like we’re a part of something new and exciting.

“Our top priority will always be client servicing, in particular over the next few weeks and months – we want to make things run as smoothly as possible for clients coming out of lockdown.”

The firm has a dedicated team of experts in its Dundee office, providing Gilson Gray’s full range of legal, property and financial services with local experts

Debbie McCathie, Partner and Head of Residential Conveyancing at Gilson Gray, said: “Fiona and Louise have already made their mark in such a short space of time – their wealth of local knowledge and experience is extremely valuable and will greatly benefit our team. I look forward to working closely with them.

“Since opening our sixth office in Dundee, we’ve focused on adding the best talent from the local legal, property and financial communities. Our commitment to growth has always been based on strategic hires and hiring the brightest talent in the business.”

Established in 2014, Gilson Gray has become one of Scotland’s fastest growing and most prominent law firms. Its full suite of legal, property and financial services showcases one of the widest service ranges in the country.

Gilson Gray Financial Management, the firm’s investment arm, is one of the largest investment businesses of type now in Scotland.

Despite a market trend towards English takeover, Gilson Gray has kept its sovereignty and therefore ability to control its domestic pricing and provide a truly relevant product to the Scottish market.

The firm has now amassed a staggering 30 separate awards since launch, with repeated accolades such as Full Service Firm of the Year and Corporate Firm of the Year. It occupies six offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and East Lothian, each of which offers Gilson Gray’s full range of property, legal and financial services.

Managing Partner Glen Gilson is regarded as one of the leading figures in Scottish law and has been recognised as Managing Partner of the Year twice in the past six years

For more information on Gilson Gray and its services, please visit: http://gilsongray.co.uk/