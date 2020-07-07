Dylan McGeouch discusses Grado v Jason Cummings, Scott Brown and Celtic ‘pressure’

DYLAN McGEOUCH has revealed that Jason Cummings missed training due to back pain prior to his famous scrap with wrestler Grado.

The former Hibs midfielder is the man who introduced Cummings to the Glaswegian grappler’s work and the duo could not believe their luck when he turned up to spend a day at the club’s East Lothian base.

McGeouch lined up the music for the entrance of ‘The Cumdog’, who proceeded to go one-on-one with Grado in the middle of Hibs’ cafeteria, as manager Neil Lennon watched on in hysterics.

However, McGeouch – now on the books of Aberdeen – has revealed that Cummings was in no shape for the showdown.

He said: “I’ve got a few mates from Glasgow who are a bit off their heads. They had been to a few of Grado’s shows but he was only small at that time – doing community halls and things like that.

“But they’d go and have a laugh.

“I showed Cummings some videos and said ‘this is a wrestler from Glasgow and he comes out to this song [‘Like A Prayer’, by Madonna]…’ Cummings was loving it.

“Then we found out he was coming into training and thought: ‘No way!’

“Cummings missed training that day with a bad back and I was inside for some reason too, so I just said: ‘go and get your slips on and have a wrestle with him for a laugh’.

“You can see at the end Cummings is lifting him up – after missing training with a sore back. I was howling.”

Cummings went on to join Nottingham Forest three months later in 2017 and has since turned out for Rangers, Peterborough, Shrewsbury and won two caps for Scotland. However, his career has not been without controversy.

And McGeouch added: “If you just hear stories about him, I can see why people say bad stuff – but if you get to know him, he just likes to have a laugh.

“Sometimes he might get involved with the wrong people and doing things he shouldn’t be doing but, more often than not, what he’s doing is harmless.”

Scotland cap McGeouch was reflecting on his career on the What the Falk! podcast and, recalling his formative years coming through the ranks at Celtic, he heaped praise on enduring Hoops captain Scott Brown.

Brown, 35, is in his 13th year as a Parkhead star and is on the cusp of iconic status as he seeks to guide the Glasgow giants to a fabled 10 in a row triumph.

And McGeouch continued: “Broony’s a winner, he’s always fit and, even away from the pitch, he is one of the best guys you’ll meet in football. He’s everyone’s best mate, always up for a laugh and if any of the boys need anything, he’ll fight your corner.

“Broony is probably the best captain I’ve played under. He is everything you would want.

“If I picked up the phone, he’d still be happy to give me any advice or guidance.”

McGeouch, meanwhile, acknowledged that his incredible Parkhead bow heaped pressure on him.

The classy playmaker announced himself to the Celtic Park faithful with an astonishing solo goal in a 5-0 win over St Mirren in November 2011, dribbling past half the Buddies team before slotting beyond Craig Samson.

It was just his second outing for the club and McGeouch added: “Now, looking at it, I put pressure on myself by doing that because everyone is saying ‘who is this wee guy?’ and thinking I’ll do it every game.

“You just can’t score goals like that every week and, without knowing it, I put pressure on myself. But, by the same token, it gave me confidence – and you just need to try to cope with the pressure.”

Now 27 years of age and entering his first full season with the Dons, McGeouch insists the best is yet to come as he seeks to replicate the form he showed at Hibs prior to an ill-fated stint at Sunderland.

GLIMPSES

He made nine appearances for the Pittodrie club after joining in January.

McGeouch added: “I showed wee glimpses here and there. My best game was probably my last game, against Hibs, and that gives people a wee idea of what I can do. I want to get back to that standard when we start back up again.

“I had a successful time at Hibs when I played regularly and hopefully I can do the same at Aberdeen, be successful and bring a trophy or two to the club.”