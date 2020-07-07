Former Hibs striker seals new deal – after LinkedIn plea

FORMER Rangers and Hibs striker Darryl Duffy has joined his 17th different club – after taking his search to LinkedIn.

Duffy, 36, has penned a one-year deal with the League Two outfit after leaving Stirling Albion at the end of last term.

The experienced attacker took the unusual step of declaring his availability on the business networking platform last week, writing: “I’m on the look out for a new club in the West of Scotland.

“If anybody knows any clubs looking for a player/coach for next season get in touch.”

And the effort has paid immediate dividends with a swift switch to Stair Park.

Duffy, a Scotland under-21 internationalist in his youth, has enjoyed a varied career including stints with Falkirk, Swansea, Hull, Hibs, St Mirren and an Indian adventure with Salgaocar, Goa and Mohun Bagan.