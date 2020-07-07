Hibs director relinquishes position on Easter Road board after more than 13 years

HIBERNIAN director Amanda Jones has stepped down from the board at Easter Road following more than 13 years in the post.

Jones, a respected lawyer by trade, joined the capital club in January 2007 and has been a key sounding board on all legal matters during her tenure.

However, she is required to relinquish the role after being appointed as a salaried Employment Judge by the Lord President, the head of the Scottish Judiciary.

Hibs chairman Ron Gordon lauded: “Amanda has been a valued member of the Board for many years.

“I’ve certainly found her good advice and sound counsel to be of great help.

“While we are sad to see her go, we wish her every success in this new chapter of her professional life.”

Jones, meanwhile, cited Hibs’ iconic Scottish Cup triumph of 2016 as the highlight of her 13-year spell as a non-executive director.

She told Hibernian’s official website: “I’ve enjoyed every moment of my time with Hibernian, and it has been a real privilege to serve the club and its supporters.

“There have been one or two lows along the way, but a lot of highs and none more so than our Scottish Cup win in 2016 and the incredible reception we received the next day on that extraordinary parade.”