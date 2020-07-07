Part of novelist Sir Walter Scott’s former home goes up for sale for half a million pounds

LITERATURE buffs have the unique opportunity to live in part of the house where Sir Walter Scott wrote many of his most famous works as the property goes up for sale.

The three bedroom house in North Castle Street, Edinburgh was the site where the author wrote classics such as The Lady of the Lake and Ivanhoe.

The property was turned into luxury flats in 2006 and the basement flat of Scott’s former home is now up for grabs for offers over £525,000.

The garden apartment is believed to have been where the staff would have lived and prepared meals for Scott and his family in the early 1800s, when he resided at the address.

Images show the traditional Georgian exterior of the property, which still retains many of its original features.

Inside, the “wonderfully light” property is a much more modern affair, boasting a sleek kitchen and spacious living room.

The two bedroom flat comes also with two bathrooms, a private entrance and a charming outdoor patio.

According to sellers Rettie, the flat is in a “prime location in the heart of Edinburgh’s city centre.”

The new owner can also enjoy access to the exclusive Queen Street Gardens for an annual fee.

History enthusiasts can also admire a plaque which sits on the wall of the house claiming it as Walter Scott’s former home.

Scott lived in the property from 1802-1826, during which time he fell into financial disrepair.

He took up a job as a principal clerk at the Court of Sessions in 1806 along with his other jobs and writing career.

The novelist would go on to write The Lay of the Last Minstrel, his first hit as a poet, The Lady of the Lake and The Waverley tales among many others at the city centre abode.

Eventually, he was forced to sell and moved to Shandwick Place for two years before living the rest of his life at Abbotsford in Melrose, Scottish Borders.