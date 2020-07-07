SHOCKING video shows a mass brawl taking place outside a pub the first day that beer gardens opened in Scotland.

The fight, which took place yesterday, saw revelers wrestling with each other on the ground outside a pub named online as The White Elephant in Glasgow.

As the clip begins, a group of people including women are seen tussling on the floor.

A woman manages to get up and walks away shouting about having her hair pulled.

A man in a pink hoodie is then seen being pinned to the ground by another man in green.

He uses his hand to try and shove his face into the dirt as people struggle to pull him off.

An older man wearing a face mask also tries to extricate himself and is given a hand out of the brawl by a bystander.

Angry shouting can be heard as people try to separate the fight.

Eventually the man in green is hauled off his victim.

As the clip ends, the two have been pulled apart and the man wearing a face mask is seen being held back from going for more.

The mayhem unfolded on the first day lockdown restrictions were eased to enable Scots to visit beer gardens for the first time in months.

The video was shared extensively on social media, where it has since been viewed thousands of times.

The group’s actions have drawn strong condemnation from those who saw the clip.

@steelyhoops wrote: “Oh Nelly, what a circus. Time we said goodbye to this stuff.”

@bcs_scotland added: “Personally I take offence when the nanny state says things like “take it easy and don’t ruin it for everyone else” as I’m an adult & can moderate my own behaviour.

“Then you see this s*** happening by a bunch of brainless idiots. Unbelievable. On a Monday on day 1. Get a grip ffs.”

Scott McWhinnie said: “Drinking on an empty heid.”

And Kevin Bob added: “Ffs. Owners need to be held responsible.”

Police Scotland confirmed they attended the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50pm on Monday, 7 July, officers were called to the Merrylee Road area of Glasgow, following reports of a disturbance.

“There were no signs of an incident when officers arrived and no complaints were made.”