Rangers defender signs off from loan with a farewell message

Ross McCrorie has thanked Portsmouth for supporting him during the season after his loan spell came to an end following Monday’s League play-off defeat to Oxford.

The Rangers defender was an unused substitute as Pompey were beaten on penalties in the semi-final second leg.

McCrorie made a total of 23 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side, including a 63 minute run-out in last Friday’s 1-1 first leg draw after extending his loan arrangement.

The 22-year-old, who still has two years to run on his deal at Ibrox, tweeted: “Disappointed with the result, we gave it our all!

“However, I would like to thank everyone at Portsmouth for the continued support throughout the season.

“Great club and I’ve met friends for life. All the best for the future.”

Pompey boss Jackett has previously hinted that he would like to prolong McCrorie’s stay at Fratton Park.

However, Jackett admits will allow the dust to settle from their painful play-off loss before he looks at rebuilding for next term.

He said: “We’ll see how League One looks next year.

“There’s a natural evolution anyway every summer, no matter what division you’re in. That’s just the case every time.

“We’ve got some lads on loan and some out of contract.

“We’ll see what next week looks like terms of League One.

“Then after that we’ll make sure we can put together a competitive squad.

“I do think we have a nucleus of a good. There’ll be changes but there won’t be wholesale changes needed.”